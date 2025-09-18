Back home! Man City fans pay touching tribute to De Bruyne

A warm welcome at the Etihad Stadium

In the opening round of the Champions League, Manchester City are hosting Napoli. The match hasn’t even kicked off yet, but it’s already been marked by a heartwarming moment.

Details: Manchester City fans gave a warm reception to Kevin De Bruyne, who stepped onto the pitch tonight wearing a Napoli shirt. The stands erupted with applause and banners in honor of the Belgian, who has become one of the icons of the Citizens’ recent successes.

The Belgian played 422 matches for the Citizens, scoring 157 goals and providing 261 assists.