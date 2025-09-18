RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guardiola wants to sign Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo

A transfer between Manchester clubs could be on the cards
Football news Today, 10:16
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
The City boss considers the 19-year-old midfielder one of England’s brightest prospects and believes his playing style is a perfect fit for City’s footballing philosophy.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is showing serious interest in United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Although transfers between the two Manchester rivals are extremely rare, Guardiola’s high praise makes this situation especially intriguing. Mainoo’s market value is estimated at around £70 million, despite his limited number of starts this season.

His performances for the England national team and bright moments in a United shirt have only fueled the interest in him.

The Red Devils are well aware of their prodigy’s value and are prepared to demand a substantial fee. As the winter transfer window approaches, Mainoo’s future remains uncertain: will he continue fighting for a starting spot at Old Trafford or make a sensational move across town?

This season, the Englishman has featured in just three matches, registering one assist.

Reminder: Ruben Amorim is on the brink of dismissal. The Portuguese manager has three games left to save his job.

