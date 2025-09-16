RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ruben Amorim on the brink of dismissal. The Portuguese coach has three matches to save his job.

Ruben Amorim on the brink of dismissal. The Portuguese coach has three matches to save his job.

Ruben Amorim's position at Man United has seriously weakened
Football news Today, 12:39
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Ruben Amorim on the brink of dismissal. The Portuguese coach has three matches to save his job. https://x.com/StokeyyG2/status/1967268777130914292

The start of the season has been nothing short of disastrous for Man United: the Red Devils have picked up just four points from their opening four Premier League fixtures and sit in 14th place. In his 10 months at the helm, Amorim has managed only eight wins in 31 league matches, and reportedly, some of the team's senior players are beginning to lose faith in him.

Details: Ruben Amorim has received a serious warning about his future at Manchester United. According to the Mirror, the Portuguese manager effectively has just three matches left to save his job.

Despite official statements from the board about their "full support" for the coach, the club intends to reassess the situation after the next three games – against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Brentford away, and newly-promoted Sunderland at home. If there is no progress, United could go into their away clash with Liverpool after the international break with a new manager at the helm.

Recall: Amorim stated that he is not going to change his philosophy.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Wayne Rooney. Football news Today, 08:40 “Fans aren't fools.” Rooney admits Man United legends feel awkward criticizing the club
Erling Haaland celebrates his goal against Manchester United Football news Today, 03:38 Erling Haaland reacts to City’s emphatic win over Manchester United
Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory Football news Today, 03:01 A new chapter in a legendary career! Official: Juan Mata joins Melbourne Victory
Ruben Amorim. Football news Yesterday, 13:58 "We've seen this movie before." Neville expresses serious doubts about Amorim's future
Omar Berrada, CEO of Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe Football news Yesterday, 10:13 No secrets! Manchester United to publish annual financial report on September 17
Rúben Amorim addresses fans with a promise to give everything Football news Yesterday, 04:05 Rúben Amorim addresses fans with a promise to give everything
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores