Ruben Amorim on the brink of dismissal. The Portuguese coach has three matches to save his job.

Ruben Amorim's position at Man United has seriously weakened

The start of the season has been nothing short of disastrous for Man United: the Red Devils have picked up just four points from their opening four Premier League fixtures and sit in 14th place. In his 10 months at the helm, Amorim has managed only eight wins in 31 league matches, and reportedly, some of the team's senior players are beginning to lose faith in him.

Details: Ruben Amorim has received a serious warning about his future at Manchester United. According to the Mirror, the Portuguese manager effectively has just three matches left to save his job.

Despite official statements from the board about their "full support" for the coach, the club intends to reassess the situation after the next three games – against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Brentford away, and newly-promoted Sunderland at home. If there is no progress, United could go into their away clash with Liverpool after the international break with a new manager at the helm.

Recall: Amorim stated that he is not going to change his philosophy.