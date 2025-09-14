RU RU ES ES FR FR
Amorim: "I'm not going to change my philosophy"

The Portuguese coach remains true to his philosophy.
After the defeat against Manchester City (0-3), Ruben Amorim addressed the fans, assuring them that he has no intention of changing his footballing philosophy.

Details: At the post-match press conference, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim responded to criticism directed at his team, emphasizing that he is not planning to abandon his principles.

"Yes, this is unacceptable for United, but I won't change. The day I decide to change my philosophy, I'll do it. Otherwise – change the coach," said the Portuguese manager.

Amorim stressed that the team's problems are not related to the playing system and that he will continue to stick to his approach.

"We are playing better, but the results don't show it. I don't think the issue is with the system; I will keep following my path," added the coach.

The coach also addressed the supporters, assuring them that he is giving his all for the team despite the criticism.

I'm doing everything I can. The rest is out of my hands. As long as I'm here, I'll give it my best," Amorim underlined.

Recall: Manchester United have made their worst start to a season in 33 years

