What’s happening with the team? Manchester United off to their worst season start in 33 years

"The Red Devils" continue to break unwanted records
Football news Today, 14:17
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
What’s happening with the team? Manchester United record their worst season start in 33 years https://x.com/SimplyUtd/status/1967284594916675678

Details: Under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United have stumbled out of the gates, collecting just 4 points from their first four matches. The team suffered defeats to Arsenal (0-1) and Manchester City (0-3), drew with Fulham (1-1), and managed a narrow win over Burnley (3-2).

This sluggish start marks United’s worst opening to a campaign since 1992-93. Back then, under Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils also had just four points from their opening four fixtures. Interestingly, they would go on to become Premier League champions that season.

In the next round, Manchester United face Chelsea. The match is scheduled for September 20, kicking off at 18:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Foden is just one goal away from the all-time Manchester derby goalscoring record.

