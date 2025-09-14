What’s happening with the team? Manchester United off to their worst season start in 33 years

"The Red Devils" continue to break unwanted records

Details: Under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United have stumbled out of the gates, collecting just 4 points from their first four matches. The team suffered defeats to Arsenal (0-1) and Manchester City (0-3), drew with Fulham (1-1), and managed a narrow win over Burnley (3-2).

This sluggish start marks United’s worst opening to a campaign since 1992-93. Back then, under Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils also had just four points from their opening four fixtures. Interestingly, they would go on to become Premier League champions that season.

4 - With just four points from four games (W1 D1 L2), this is Manchester United’s poorest start to a league season since 1992-93, when they also had four points from their opening four matches under Alex Ferguson. Misery. pic.twitter.com/zW5QH4u2jy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2025

In the next round, Manchester United face Chelsea. The match is scheduled for September 20, kicking off at 18:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Foden is just one goal away from the all-time Manchester derby goalscoring record.