RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025

Shabab Al-Ahli vs Tractor: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 16, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Tractor prediction www.shababalahli.ae
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Schedule Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC News Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Transfers
AFC Champions League AFC Champions League Table AFC Champions League Fixtures AFC Champions League Predictions
16 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Tractor
Tractor Tractor Schedule Tractor Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 16, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League, Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli will host Iran's Tractor. Get all the details on the teams and their game below.

See also: Al Shorta vs Al-Sadd prediction and betting tips 15 September 2025

Match preview

Al-Ahli have made a strong start to the league: Paulo Sousa's side has picked up seven points from their first three games and tops the table thanks to superior goal difference. Al-Ahli have scored three goals without conceding, including a goalless draw in the second round against Al-Wahda.

In the Champions League, Al-Ahli participated in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons but twice fell at the qualification stage: in the playoff final, they were beaten 4-2 by Al-Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and a year later, Al-Gharafa knocked them out with a narrow 1-0 win, leaving them just short of the group stage. The Dubai club can be considered relatively inexperienced on the continental scene, which could catch seasoned tournament regulars off guard.

Tractor from Tabriz kicked off the season with a trophy, defeating Tehran's Esteghlal 2-1 in the Iranian Super Cup. However, Dragan Skočić's men have struggled in the league so far: a draw, a loss, and a win leave them in eighth after three rounds.

Like their opponents, Tractor are rare visitors to the Champions League. In the 2023/24 season, the team faced Al-Sharjah in the playoffs but lost the home leg 1-3, missing out on a group stage spot.

Probable lineups

Al-Ahli: Mekebaali, Santos, Kayky, Planic, Henrique, Cesar, Guilherme, Breno, Ezatolahi, Cartabia, Dabbur

Tractor: Johansson, Esmaeilifar, Khalilzadeh, Sedlar, Naderi, Hashemnejad, Postonski, Torabi, Halilovic, Drozdek, Hosseinzadeh

Match facts & head-to-head

  • The two sides met twice back in 2015, with both Al-Ahli (3-2) and Tractor (1-0) claiming a win
  • None of Al-Ahli’s first three league matches this season have featured more than two goals
  • Tractor have conceded in three of their last four matches

Prediction

Both teams haven't played at this level in a while, which could lead to some nerves on both sides. Moreover, neither club has been particularly prolific in front of goal so far this season. My prediction: total under 2.5 goals at 1.8 odds.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 11:15 Strasbourg vs Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.84 Le Havre Recommended 1xBet
Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League Today, 11:30 Manchester City vs Manchester United: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 14 September 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.58 Manchester United Bet now Melbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 11:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.89 Werder Bremen Bet now Melbet
Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.88 Lazio Recommended Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Fenerbahçe vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 14, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.87 Trabzonspor Bet now 1xBet
Anderlecht vs Genk prediction Pro League Belgium Today, 12:30 Anderlecht vs Genk: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025 Anderlecht Odds: 1.65 Genk Bet now Mostbet
Turkey vs Germany prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Turkey vs Germany. Prediction and bet for the match on September 14, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.95 Germany Recommended 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Auckland City FC prediction FIFA Intercontinental Cup Today, 14:00 Pyramids vs Auckland City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.55 Auckland City FC Bet now 1xBet
Rennes vs Lyon prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:45 Rennes vs Lyon: will Lyon claim their fifth win in a row? Rennes Odds: 1.5 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Bologna prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Milan vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.76 Bologna Recommended 1xBet
Barcelona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Barcelona vs Valencia: can Barcelona secure a convincing victory? Barcelona Odds: 1.43 Valencia Bet now Mostbet
Barcelona vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Barcelona vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.74 Valencia Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores