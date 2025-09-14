Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 16, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League, Emirati side Shabab Al-Ahli will host Iran's Tractor. Get all the details on the teams and their game below.

Match preview

Al-Ahli have made a strong start to the league: Paulo Sousa's side has picked up seven points from their first three games and tops the table thanks to superior goal difference. Al-Ahli have scored three goals without conceding, including a goalless draw in the second round against Al-Wahda.

In the Champions League, Al-Ahli participated in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons but twice fell at the qualification stage: in the playoff final, they were beaten 4-2 by Al-Nassr led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and a year later, Al-Gharafa knocked them out with a narrow 1-0 win, leaving them just short of the group stage. The Dubai club can be considered relatively inexperienced on the continental scene, which could catch seasoned tournament regulars off guard.

Tractor from Tabriz kicked off the season with a trophy, defeating Tehran's Esteghlal 2-1 in the Iranian Super Cup. However, Dragan Skočić's men have struggled in the league so far: a draw, a loss, and a win leave them in eighth after three rounds.

Like their opponents, Tractor are rare visitors to the Champions League. In the 2023/24 season, the team faced Al-Sharjah in the playoffs but lost the home leg 1-3, missing out on a group stage spot.



Probable lineups

Al-Ahli: Mekebaali, Santos, Kayky, Planic, Henrique, Cesar, Guilherme, Breno, Ezatolahi, Cartabia, Dabbur



Tractor: Johansson, Esmaeilifar, Khalilzadeh, Sedlar, Naderi, Hashemnejad, Postonski, Torabi, Halilovic, Drozdek, Hosseinzadeh

Match facts & head-to-head

The two sides met twice back in 2015, with both Al-Ahli (3-2) and Tractor (1-0) claiming a win

None of Al-Ahli’s first three league matches this season have featured more than two goals

Tractor have conceded in three of their last four matches

Prediction

Both teams haven't played at this level in a while, which could lead to some nerves on both sides. Moreover, neither club has been particularly prolific in front of goal so far this season. My prediction: total under 2.5 goals at 1.8 odds.