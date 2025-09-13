Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Monday, September 15, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League group stage, Iraqi side Al-Shorta will take on Qatar's Al-Sadd. Get all the details about the opponents and a match prediction below.

Match preview

Al-Shorta are the reigning champions of Iraq. Last season, they racked up 87 points over 38 rounds, claiming the title with a confident ten-point margin. This marked Al-Shorta’s fourth consecutive league triumph.

In last season’s AFC Champions League, Al-Shorta struggled: in eight group stage matches, they managed only six points, scoring 7 goals and conceding 17. As a result, expectations for their campaign this year remain modest. For Al-Shorta, this opening group stage fixture will be their first competitive outing after the summer break.

Al-Sadd, meanwhile, are already up and running this season. The Qatari champions have played four league matches, picking up six points with two wins and two defeats. In the Qatar Cup, they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Al-Gharafa.

In last year’s Champions League, Al-Sadd reached the quarterfinals. In the group stage, they finished fourth with 12 points from eight matches. In the round of 16, they saw off Emirati side Al-Wasl 4-2 on aggregate, but their journey ended in the quarterfinals at the hands of Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale.



Probable lineups

Al-Shorta: Basil, Khudhair, Muddan, Hashem, Alwan, Mumuni, Ali, Amin, Youssef, Al Mawas, Meme



Al-Sadd: Al-Sheeb, Atal, Miguel, Salman, Meshall, Soria, Prim, Giovani, Se, Afif, Mujica

Match facts and head-to-head

The sides have met just once before, in 2023. Al-Shorta won that game 4-2.

Al-Shorta have lost only one of their last ten matches, winning eight.

Al-Sadd have won two of their last five matches.

Prediction

I expect this to be a high-scoring encounter: both teams need a win, and neither defense has looked particularly solid. Moreover, it’s Al-Shorta’s first official match of the season, so they’ll be eager to impress. My prediction: total goals over 2.5 at odds of 1.6.