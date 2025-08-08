Serious setback! Robert Lewandowski to miss La Liga season opener due to injury

Tough times for the Polish star.

Details: Today, on the official X social media page, Barcelona announced that 36-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the start of the season due to a hamstring injury in his left thigh.

There is no information yet on how Robert sustained the injury, but there is no doubt this is a major blow to Barcelona’s La Liga campaign kick-off.

The timeline for his recovery remains uncertain, with the club stating that his return will depend solely on the progress and dynamics of his rehabilitation process.

Robert Lewandowski joined Barcelona in 2022 from Bayern Munich for €45 million. Since then, he has played 147 matches for the Blaugrana, scoring 101 goals and providing 20 assists.

Barcelona will open their La Liga season on August 16 with an away fixture against Mallorca.

The first team player Robert Lewandowski has a hamstring problem in his left thigh. The striker is unavailable for Sunday's game and his recovery will determine his return. pic.twitter.com/cPnhjasxlk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2025

