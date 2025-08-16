RU RU ES ES FR FR
La Liga confirms: Barcelona registers Rashford and Joan Garcia

The Catalans have added two new signings
Football news Today, 10:31
Barcelona has successfully registered two new signings ahead of the season opener. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia and forward Marcus Rashford have been included in the squad list for the match against Mallorca, as confirmed by La Liga's official website.

Garcia has been assigned the number 13 shirt, while Wojciech Szczęsny was unable to make the squad due to registration issues with his contract. Iñaki Peña is listed as the number one goalkeeper and is expected to sign a new contract before being loaned out to Como.

Special mention goes to the successful registration of Marcus Rashford: the 27-year-old Englishman joined Barcelona this summer on loan from Manchester United, with a buy-out option included in the deal.

As a reminder, Barcelona's match against Mallorca is set for today, August 16. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time.

