Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2024/25 La Liga season

According to artificial intelligence, the championship favorite is clear.

Details: The analytical portal Opta has shared its projections regarding the potential winners of La Liga for the upcoming season.

After hundreds of thousands of computational simulations, the verdict is in: Catalan giants Barcelona have the highest probability of clinching the gold medals. The supercomputer gives the Blaugrana a 48.5% chance. Hot on their heels are their eternal rivals, Real Madrid, whose chances are rated at 32.1% by Opta.

Completing the top three in this ranking is another Madrid powerhouse—Atletico. Diego Simeone's side are given an 11.7% chance.

At the other end of the spectrum, the computer sees Levante, Elche, and Real Oviedo as having the slimmest odds of winning the title.

