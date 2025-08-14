Supercomputer predicts the winner of the 2024/25 La Liga season
According to artificial intelligence, the championship favorite is clear.
Details: The analytical portal Opta has shared its projections regarding the potential winners of La Liga for the upcoming season.
After hundreds of thousands of computational simulations, the verdict is in: Catalan giants Barcelona have the highest probability of clinching the gold medals. The supercomputer gives the Blaugrana a 48.5% chance. Hot on their heels are their eternal rivals, Real Madrid, whose chances are rated at 32.1% by Opta.
Completing the top three in this ranking is another Madrid powerhouse—Atletico. Diego Simeone's side are given an 11.7% chance.
At the other end of the spectrum, the computer sees Levante, Elche, and Real Oviedo as having the slimmest odds of winning the title.
Reminder: This day in history. 5 years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest defeat in European competition