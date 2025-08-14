Prediction on game Win Algeria Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 15, at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala (Uganda), the group stage match of the 2024 African Nations Championship will see Guinea face off against Algeria. I'm offering a pick for the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

After a strong start to the tournament, Guinea suffered back-to-back defeats, seriously complicating their chances of advancing to the playoffs. The team sits in fourth place and knows that any dropped points in this encounter could be fatal. The Guineans will be forced to play aggressively in attack, relying on quick wingers and the individual brilliance of their leaders.

The main hope for the fans remains forward Mohamed Bangoura, who can spark the game even in the toughest situations. However, squad issues add to their problems—Cheick Conde's absence in midfield disrupts the balance between defense and attack. If Guinea fails to find a way to shore up their defense, they will face major difficulties against a team like Algeria.

Algeria approaches the match as favorites, currently sitting second in the group, unbeaten in their two games so far. Vladimir Petkovic's men have shown a precise balance between attack and defense, confidently controlling possession and creating plenty of chances in front of their opponents' goal. A win in Kampala would all but secure them a place in the next stage of the tournament.

In attack, expect another lively performance from Abderrahmane Meziane Bentahar, already named man of the match in the opener against Uganda. Despite the absence of Ahmed Kendouci and Mohamed Farsi, the "Desert Foxes" have enough squad depth to cover these losses without much trouble.

Probable lineups

Guinea: Moussa Camara — Mohamed Boke Camara, Kouyaté, Cissé, Mohamed Bangoura — Ismaël Camara, Dramé — Youla, Alhassane Bangoura, Aboubacar Bangoura — Moussa Camara

Algeria: Boualfaya — Halaimia, Alilet, Gezzala, Boukershaoui — Merbah, Draoui — Belhocini, Chetti, Bentahar — Mahious

Match facts and head-to-head

Algeria have won three of their last four matches against Guinea.

In two of the last four meetings between these teams, Algeria kept a clean sheet.

Guinea have beaten Algeria only once in their last four head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Both teams are highly motivated, but their current form and squad situations are markedly different. Guinea are playing under pressure to win, which could lead to defensive risks that Algeria know how to exploit. I expect the "Desert Foxes" to come out on top again thanks to their more organized play and the individual brilliance of their key players.