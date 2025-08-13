RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gütersloh vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025

Gütersloh vs Union prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Guetersloh vs Union Berlin prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC Guetersloh
15 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Germany, Guetersloh, Heidewaldstadion
Union Berlin
Prediction on game Union Berlin Win & Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Friday, August 15, at the Ohlendorf Stadium at Heidewald in Gütersloh, the local side will host Union Berlin in the first round of the German Cup. For the hosts, it's a golden opportunity to test themselves against Bundesliga opposition, while the visitors will be eager to make a confident start to the season and avoid any early setbacks. Here’s my take on the likely outcome of this intriguing clash.

Match preview

The Regionalliga West team has kicked off their season in style, notching up four wins in six matches and delivering some high-scoring football. In their latest outing, Gütersloh fell 1-3 to Fortuna II, but before that they racked up 15 goals in three games, including a crushing 7-0 win over Wuppertal. Their attacking flair and bold playing style suggest they might cause problems for even a much stronger opponent.

However, defensive frailties have been exposed—conceding three goals to Fortuna II’s reserves and a 1-3 friendly defeat to Oldenburg highlight their vulnerability at the back. Against Union, the hosts will need to stay compact and hope to capitalize on quick counterattacks if they want to pull off a surprise.

The Berliners enter the season after a string of mixed friendly results. A win over LASK and a thumping 5-0 victory against amateur side Grün-Weiß were offset by back-to-back 0-1 defeats to Espanyol and Olympiacos. This suggests Steffen Baumgart’s side is still searching for their optimal rhythm.

Despite this, Union boasts clear superiority in both individual quality and squad depth—factors that should prove decisive. With this being their first official match of the season, the coaching staff will likely give game time to key players while also testing the backup options.

Probable lineups

  • Gütersloh: Roman Schabbing, David Winke, Justus Henke, Jannik Borgmann, Leopold Schnell, Björn Rohler, Alexander Kandic, Patrick Twardzik, Kevin Hoffmeier, Jan-Lukas Lübbe, Bojan Robben
  • Union: Rønnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Vogt; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Juranović; Hollerbach, Ilić

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Gütersloh play three divisions below Union and rarely face Bundesliga opposition.
  • The hosts have scored 19 goals but conceded 7 in their last five matches.
  • Most of Union’s pre-season games were low-scoring, but the level of opposition was much higher.

Prediction

The gulf in class and squad depth is clear, but Gütersloh’s attacking bravery could see both sides get on the scoresheet. Union should be able to control proceedings, though they may give up chances at the back as the lineup gels and adapts after the off-season. Our pick: Union to win and total goals over 2.5.

