On Friday, August 15, the Ludwigparkstadion in Saarbrücken will host a German Cup first-round clash as local side Saarbrücken take on Magdeburg. The hosts, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the 2. Bundesliga, will be looking to spring a surprise against a higher-tier opponent, while the visitors are determined to secure a confident passage to the next round. Here’s a value bet for this intriguing matchup.

Match preview

Last season, Saarbrücken finished third in the 3. Liga, just a step away from promotion. The team came close to success in the play-offs but suffered a dramatic defeat after extra time, missing out on a spot in the 2. Bundesliga. The new campaign has started promisingly for the club: a 3-3 draw with Energie and a 2-1 win over Viktoria Köln have boosted confidence ahead of the cup opener.

Squad issues remain a major headache—Naifi, Vasiliadis, Farner, Neudecker, and Sontheimer are all sidelined. The main attacking hope is Kai Brünker, who has netted twice in two rounds and has long been the team’s go-to goal scorer. If he finds his rhythm, Saarbrücken can put up a fight against even a strong favorite.

Magdeburg ended last season in fifth place in the 2. Bundesliga, showing consistency and quality football. Julian Gruber’s side has already kicked off the new league campaign: after a disappointing 0-1 loss to Braunschweig, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Dynamo Dresden, restoring confidence ahead of their trip to Saarbrücken.

The visitors’ key advantage is a fully fit squad. Star striker Martijn Kaars, who bagged 20 goals last season, has already found the net this term, underlining his reputation as a goal machine. The team’s balanced lineup and experience at a higher level make Magdeburg the logical favorite in this tie.

Probable lineups

Saarbrücken : Florian Menzel, Steven Sonnenberg, Lukas Wilhelm, Jan Bichsel, Christian Rizzuto, Manuel Zeitz, Tobias Civeja, Niklas Bretschneider, Fabian Pick, Kai Brünker, David Baumann

: Florian Menzel, Steven Sonnenberg, Lukas Wilhelm, Jan Bichsel, Christian Rizzuto, Manuel Zeitz, Tobias Civeja, Niklas Bretschneider, Fabian Pick, Kai Brünker, David Baumann Magdeburg: Dominik Reimann, Albin Hoti, Mikkel Mathisen, Jean Hugonet, Herbert Bockhorn, Seidouba Gnaka, Lukas Ullrich, Alexander Hollenberger, Lameck Musonda, Martijn Kaars, Barış Atik

Match facts and head-to-head

Magdeburg have won two of the last three head-to-head meetings with Saarbrücken.

Saarbrücken have won just one of their last four matches.

Magdeburg have no injury concerns, while the hosts are missing five key starters.

Prediction

The gap in quality, squad depth, and the form of their key players make Magdeburg the favorites here. The hosts are sure to put up a fight and try to capitalize on quick attacks, but missing several key players will make their task much tougher. Expect the visitors to prevail thanks to their quality and cohesion.