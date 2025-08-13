Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening matches of the new La Liga season will take place on Friday at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, where the local side Girona will host Rayo Vallecano. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter, as there’s a good chance for success.

Match preview

After a sensational third-place finish in the 2023/24 season, Girona endured a disastrous last campaign, ending only 16th — just a point above the relegation zone. The European campaign and domestic fixtures proved too much for the Catalans, and it showed in their results. Now, without European football and with a revamped squad, Michel's team can focus on La Liga and stabilize their play.

During the summer transfer window, the club made targeted signings, bringing in Witsel, Lemar, Rincon, and Reis — additions that should enhance both experience and quality. However, injuries to key players like Gutierrez and Van de Beek are already causing squad headaches at the start of the season. Despite that, a home opener against Rayo is a chance to kick off with a positive result.

Unlike their opponents, Rayo had a steady season last year, even finishing eighth to secure a spot in the Conference League playoffs. Under Inigo Perez, the Madrid side improved their organization and defense, which delivered their best result in years. Now, the challenge is to balance European commitments with La Liga, making squad depth a crucial factor.

This summer, Rayo strengthened their squad, notably buying goalkeeper Batalla from River Plate and signing defender Luiz Felipe. With minimal departures and the core group intact, team chemistry should remain strong. Starting the season away at Girona will be a real test ahead of their European campaign.

Probable line-ups

Girona : Gazzaniga; Rincon, Witsel, Reis, Blind; Herrera, Solis; Tsygankov, Lemar, Asprilla; Miovski

: Gazzaniga; Rincon, Witsel, Reis, Blind; Herrera, Solis; Tsygankov, Lemar, Asprilla; Miovski Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Balliu, Felipe, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, Ciss, Valentin, A. Garcia; De Frutos, Nteka

Match facts and head-to-head

Last season, the teams drew once (0-0) and Rayo won the other match 2-1

Girona have not lost their home La Liga opener for four seasons running

Rayo have only won once in Girona in Spanish league history

Prediction

This match promises to be hard-fought: Girona will seek redemption in front of their fans, while Rayo will want to confirm last year's progress. However, the home side’s personnel issues and the visitors’ experience in such games could make a difference. I expect a cautious start and a draw. The recommended bet is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.75.