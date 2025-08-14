A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat

The 2019/2020 season was unlike any other. The Champions League playoffs, postponed to August due to the spring lockdown, delivered a match that remains unparalleled in the annals of European football.

Details: Exactly five years ago, on August 14, 2020, the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Barcelona took place. There was no chance for a comeback in a second leg, as this stage, like the semi-finals, was decided in a single match.

At an empty Estádio da Luz in Lisbon—matches were held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions—Bayern left Barcelona in ruins, inflicting a crushing 8-2 defeat. The Blaugrana had never conceded so many goals in European competition, and this remains the club’s worst defeat in the 21st century.

For the record: As a result, Barcelona finished the campaign without a trophy for the first time since the 2007/2008 season, while Bayern claimed their most recent European Cup to date.