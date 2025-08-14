RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat

A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat

A historic match.
Football news Today, 05:52
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
A day in history. Five years ago, Barcelona suffered their heaviest European defeat Getty Images

The 2019/2020 season was unlike any other. The Champions League playoffs, postponed to August due to the spring lockdown, delivered a match that remains unparalleled in the annals of European football.

Details: Exactly five years ago, on August 14, 2020, the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Barcelona took place. There was no chance for a comeback in a second leg, as this stage, like the semi-finals, was decided in a single match.

At an empty Estádio da Luz in Lisbon—matches were held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions—Bayern left Barcelona in ruins, inflicting a crushing 8-2 defeat. The Blaugrana had never conceded so many goals in European competition, and this remains the club’s worst defeat in the 21st century.

For the record: As a result, Barcelona finished the campaign without a trophy for the first time since the 2007/2008 season, while Bayern claimed their most recent European Cup to date.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Marcus Rashford and Gary Lineker during the recording of The Rest Is Football podcast Lifestyle Today, 05:42 Marcus Rashford shares behind-the-scenes photos from The Rest Is Football podcast shoot
Stuttgart rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Voldemate. Player's agent voices frustration Football news Yesterday, 14:24 Stuttgart rejects Bayern Munich's bid for Woltemade. Player's agent voices frustration
Barcelona is close to meeting the 1:1 rule. The club takes a clever approach Football news Yesterday, 09:50 Barcelona is close to meeting the 1:1 rule. The club takes a clever approach
17-year-old Bayern prodigy eager to make a statement in the first team Football news Yesterday, 08:17 17-year-old Bayern prodigy eager to make a statement in the first team
Harry Kane in the Bayern squad Football news Yesterday, 08:07 An intriguing scenario: Harry Kane could become a Manchester United player, but only in a year
Marcus Rashford in Barcelona training in Seoul Football news Yesterday, 04:27 Marcus Rashford becomes the star of the new episode of The Rest Is Football podcast
Related Tournament News
Brugge players celebrate after scoring a goa Football news 10 aug 2025, 05:35 Brugge vs Salzburg, H2H and probable line-ups — August 12, 2025
After 8 years. UEFA selects stadium for 2027 Champions League final Football news 09 aug 2025, 16:57 After 8 years. UEFA selects stadium for 2027 Champions League final
Deniz Aytekin officiates the Bundesliga match between Borussia M and Freiburg Football news 06 aug 2025, 08:28 Legendary FIFA and UEFA referee Deniz Aytekin announces retirement
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores