Conflict resolved? Barcelona returns captain's armband to ter Stegen

Barcelona has announced that goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has signed a release allowing the club's medical staff to process the mandatory report for La Liga following his recent surgery.

This means the disciplinary proceedings against the player are now closed, and the captain's armband, which was previously stripped from him on a temporary basis, has been returned.

To recap, the 33-year-old German recently underwent back surgery. Had the doctors deemed the injury to require a recovery period of five months or more, Barcelona would have been able to use 80% of his salary within the framework of financial fair play to register their new signing, Joan Garcia. This, however, required ter Stegen’s personal consent, as medical information is confidential.

Interestingly, no Barcelona player had ever refused to provide such documentation in similar cases before. Still, the goalkeeper himself stated that he expects his rehabilitation to take about three months.