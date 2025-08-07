RU RU ES ES FR FR
Marseille vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Luis Torres
Marseille vs Aston Villa prediction
09 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
On August 9, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Marseille and Aston Villa will face off in a friendly match. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a bet focused on both teams’ attacking output in this encounter.

Marseille

Marseille had an impressive previous campaign in Ligue 1, confidently securing second place, finishing four points ahead of Monaco. The team guaranteed themselves a direct spot in the Champions League group stage and have already started bolstering their squad with new signings. The main acquisition is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has returned to the French top flight.

The Provençals ended last season on a high note — four wins and a draw in their final five matches. During summer preparations, Marseille played five friendlies and remained unbeaten: three draws and two victories. The last two games were against Spanish sides — Sevilla and Valencia — both ending in identical 1-1 draws.

That means Marseille’s unbeaten streak has now reached 10 matches across all competitions. It’s also worth highlighting their offensive consistency: in all ten of these games, the Provençals found the net at least once.

Aston Villa

Last season was a successful one for Aston Villa, albeit with a bittersweet ending. The team battled for a top-five spot in the Premier League until the very end but, despite finishing level on points with Newcastle, lost out on goal difference and took sixth place, qualifying for the Europa League. Villa also impressed in the domestic cups, reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, where they sensationally lost to Crystal Palace — the eventual trophy winners. In Europe, Villa competed in the Champions League, making it to the quarter-finals before being knocked out by the eventual champions, PSG.

Birmingham’s side started their pre-season with a couple of shaky results — losing 0-1 to Walsall and 1-3 to Hansa. However, during their American tour, they strung together a three-match unbeaten run: draws with Eintracht (2-2) and Nashville (2-2), as well as a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City. Unai Emery’s men then put in a stellar performance against Roma, thrashing the Italians 4-0. As a result, Villa’s unbeaten streak now stands at four matches.

The clash with Marseille will be Aston Villa’s first ever head-to-head with a French club. After this, they’ll play their final pre-season friendly against Villarreal before opening the Premier League season at home to Newcastle.

Probable lineups

  • Marseille: Rulli, Balerdi, Garcia, Højbjerg, Gomez, Greenwood, Gouiri, Medina, Murillo, Rabiot, Rowe.
  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Bogarde, Mings, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, Ramsey, Buendía, Bailey, Watkins.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Marseille are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.
  • Marseille have scored in 13 of their last 14 matches.
  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 4 matches.
  • Each of Aston Villa’s last 5 matches has seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Aston Villa have scored in their last 5 matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these two clubs.

Marseille vs Aston Villa match prediction

Both teams approach this clash in great form. Aston Villa are unbeaten in four straight games, consistently finding the net, and each of their recent fixtures has gone over the total goals line. Marseille’s unbeaten streak stands at 10 matches, having scored in every single one. Both attacks are firing on all cylinders, and the players are sharp. With this being the first ever meeting between the clubs, both sides will be eager to start with a win. All signs point to an entertaining, high-scoring affair with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.64.

