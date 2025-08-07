Westerlo vs Mechelen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.46 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 9th, at the Het Kuipje stadium, Westerlo will host Mechelen in the second round of the 2025/26 Belgian Championship. Both clubs will be eager to pick up points and establish themselves at the top end of the table early in the season.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

Since 2005, the teams have met in 43 official matches: Mechelen have won 22, Westerlo 13, with 8 draws.

Total goals in these encounters: 83–68 in Mechelen's favor.

Last 6 matches: 2 wins for Westerlo, 2 draws, 2 wins for Mechelen.

Last meeting (21.06.2025, friendly): Mechelen 3–2 Westerlo.

Westerlo finished the 2024/25 Belgian league season in 10th place.

Match preview:

During the offseason, Westerlo worked hard to strengthen their squad and are aiming to improve on last season's results. The team's head coach is betting on an aggressive attacking style, especially at home, where the club traditionally plays with extra determination.

Mechelen, meanwhile, will be looking to put up a fight and prove they can consistently pick up points on the road. The team has retained its core and added some exciting new players, making them a dangerous opponent for any side in the league.

Clashes between Westerlo and Mechelen are often tightly contested, delivering plenty of entertainment and goals for the fans. It's likely we'll see another open game packed with chances.

Probable lineups:

Westerlo: Jungdal, Reynolds, Bayram, Neustädter, Rommens, Keibous, Gaspolat, You, Sakamoto, Alcocer, Frigan.

Jungdal, Reynolds, Bayram, Neustädter, Rommens, Keibous, Gaspolat, You, Sakamoto, Alcocer, Frigan. Mechelen: De Wolf, Belkhali, Halhal, Marsa, Sekri, Gammar, Mrabti, Schoofs, Pflücke, Lauberbach, Bafdili.

Westerlo vs Mechelen prediction:

In the Westerlo vs Mechelen clash, the "both teams to score" bet looks justified, as both sides traditionally play open football and regularly exchange goals in their head-to-head encounters. In five of the last six meetings, at least one side has found the net, and both teams boast attacking potential but unstable defenses. Considering it's the start of the season, the motivation to pick up points, and the historical stats, the chances of both teams scoring remain high. So, my prediction: Both teams to score – Yes (odds 1.46).