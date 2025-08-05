Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, August 7, in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round, Cluj will host Braga. I'm suggesting a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

Only one of Cluj's last five matches featured more than two goals.

Braga have not won in regular time in any of their last five matches.

The last time Cluj reached the main stage of the Europa League was in 2020.

This will be the third encounter in history between these clubs. Cluj won both previous meetings.

Match preview

Cluj are the runners-up of Romania. The start of last season wasn't great for the "Railwaymen," but ultimately they finished second, albeit nine points behind FCSB.

In the Europa League, the white-and-burgundy side have already knocked out two opponents. In the first round, Cluj handled Hungarian side Paks — 0-0 away and 3-0 at home. Afterwards, the Romanian team drew 0-0 twice with Swiss side Lugano, but scored a decisive goal in extra time. In the opening four rounds of the Romanian SuperLiga, Cluj have collected just four points, losing their last two matches in a row.

Braga spent much of last season battling Porto for a top-three finish but ultimately settled for their usual fourth place. As a result, they must go through qualification, while Porto advance directly to the league stage.

In the second qualifying round, Braga were clear favorites against Bulgarian side Levski. However, the "Arsenalists" looked unconvincing, with both legs ending 0-0. Only in extra time did Braga snatch a ticket to the third round, thanks to a crucial goal from Spanish forward Fran Navarro.

Probable lineups

Cluj: Hindrich; Bosek, Sinyan, Ilie, Camora; Fica, Djokovic, Korenica; Nkololo, Munteanu, Postolachi

Braga: Hornicek; Vítor Carvalho, Paulo Oliveira, Niakaté, Lagerbielke; Dorgeles, João Moutinho, Ghorbi; Ricardo Horta, Fran Navarro, Zalazar

Cluj vs Braga match prediction

Cluj prefer a defensive style, while Braga looked disjointed in their ties against Levski. I'm backing fewer than three goals to be scored in this match.