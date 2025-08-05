RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
CFR Cluj vs Braga prediction x.com/SCBragaOficial
CFR Cluj
CFR Cluj CFR Cluj Schedule CFR Cluj Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Cluj-Napoca, Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu
Braga
Braga Braga Schedule Braga News Braga Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Thursday, August 7, in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round, Cluj will host Braga. I'm suggesting a bet on the total number of goals in this match.

Key match facts and head-to-head history

  • Only one of Cluj's last five matches featured more than two goals.
  • Braga have not won in regular time in any of their last five matches.
  • The last time Cluj reached the main stage of the Europa League was in 2020.
  • This will be the third encounter in history between these clubs. Cluj won both previous meetings.

Match preview

Cluj are the runners-up of Romania. The start of last season wasn't great for the "Railwaymen," but ultimately they finished second, albeit nine points behind FCSB.

In the Europa League, the white-and-burgundy side have already knocked out two opponents. In the first round, Cluj handled Hungarian side Paks — 0-0 away and 3-0 at home. Afterwards, the Romanian team drew 0-0 twice with Swiss side Lugano, but scored a decisive goal in extra time. In the opening four rounds of the Romanian SuperLiga, Cluj have collected just four points, losing their last two matches in a row.

Braga spent much of last season battling Porto for a top-three finish but ultimately settled for their usual fourth place. As a result, they must go through qualification, while Porto advance directly to the league stage.

In the second qualifying round, Braga were clear favorites against Bulgarian side Levski. However, the "Arsenalists" looked unconvincing, with both legs ending 0-0. Only in extra time did Braga snatch a ticket to the third round, thanks to a crucial goal from Spanish forward Fran Navarro.

Probable lineups

  • Cluj: Hindrich; Bosek, Sinyan, Ilie, Camora; Fica, Djokovic, Korenica; Nkololo, Munteanu, Postolachi
  • Braga: Hornicek; Vítor Carvalho, Paulo Oliveira, Niakaté, Lagerbielke; Dorgeles, João Moutinho, Ghorbi; Ricardo Horta, Fran Navarro, Zalazar

Cluj vs Braga match prediction

Cluj prefer a defensive style, while Braga looked disjointed in their ties against Levski. I'm backing fewer than three goals to be scored in this match.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Bet now Mostbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Recommended 1xBet
Lille vs Venezia prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.72 Venezia Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.67 Roma Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended Melbet
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.68 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs Benfica prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers Nice Odds: 1.63 Benfica Bet now Mostbet
Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 6 August 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.83 Fenerbahce Recommended Melbet
Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction Cincinnati АТР 07 aug 2025, 10:30 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Leandro Riedi Odds: 1.65 Lloyd Harris Bet now Melbet
Araz PFK vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 2.06 Omonia Nicosia Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino Football news Today, 17:35 Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough Football news Today, 17:00 Devecchi Set to Leave San Lorenzo in Sarmiento Return Amid Legal Turmoil Surrounding Lucas Acosta Football news Today, 16:35 Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León Football news Today, 16:25 DR Congo vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 7, 2025 Football news Today, 16:05 Botafogo Demands Massive Refund from Lyon Over “Financial Aid” Transfers Football news Today, 15:20 Mauritania vs Tanzania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 6, 2025 Football news Today, 14:49 Official: Chelsea unveil young Brazilian talent Football news Today, 14:25 Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer Football news Today, 14:04 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores