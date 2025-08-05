Rapid vs Dundee United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 7 August 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 7, 2025, the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round will see Rapid take on Dundee United. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on the attacking output of both sides in this clash.

Rapid

Rapid Vienna finished last season in fifth place in the Austrian Bundesliga, earning a shot at European competition through the play-offs. In the Conference League qualification final, Rapid lost the first leg to LASK 1-3, but staged a dramatic comeback at home, winning 3-0 and securing their place in the new European season.

Last year, the Viennese began their European campaign in the Europa League qualifiers, but fell short in the play-off round, losing to Portuguese side Braga 3-4 on aggregate. That sent them to the Conference League group stage, where they finished fourth. In the play-off stage, Rapid overcame Borac Banja Luka, but were surprisingly knocked out by Swedish club Djurgården in the quarter-finals.

This season, Rapid began their Conference League journey in the second qualifying round against Montenegrin side Dečić. The Austrian team produced convincing wins in both legs — 2-0 away and 4-2 at home.

The new campaign started brightly for Rapid. First, they beat Wacker Innsbruck 1-0 in the Austrian Cup. Then, they kicked off the Bundesliga season with a 1-0 victory over BW Linz. That win marked their fourth in a row, extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Dundee United

Dundee United enjoyed a solid last season, finishing fourth in the Scottish Premiership and earning a place in the Conference League. They kicked off their European campaign against Luxembourg's UNA Strassen, grinding out two narrow 1-0 victories.

The club prepared for the new season with a series of friendlies and have already started their domestic league campaign. In their opening Scottish Premiership match, Dundee United drew 2-2 away at Falkirk in an entertaining contest. Including friendlies, they've played eight games this season, losing just once — in a friendly. The other matches produced three wins and four draws.

In this tie, Dundee United come in as underdogs. The Scots' head-to-head history with Rapid is brief: back in 1984, the sides met in the European Cup quarter-finals and traded home wins. Their last meeting was in a 2012 friendly, when Rapid cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Probable lineups

Rapid: Hedl, Bolla, Cvetkovic, Ahussu, Auer, Romeo, Grgic, Seidl, Dahl, Antiste, Radulovic.

Hedl, Bolla, Cvetkovic, Ahussu, Auer, Romeo, Grgic, Seidl, Dahl, Antiste, Radulovic. Dundee United: Kucherenko, Kamara, Kerestesh, Esselink, Jovu, Shevel, Ferry, Trapanovski, Sepsford, Sibbald, Dolcek.

Key facts and head-to-head

Rapid have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Rapid have claimed victory in 6 of their last 7 home games.

4 of Rapid's last 5 games have gone under 2.5 goals.

Rapid have scored first in each of their last 4 matches.

Dundee United are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 games.

4 of Dundee United's last 5 matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

Dundee United have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Rapid vs Dundee United prediction

Rapid come into this match in excellent form — four straight wins and strong consistency, especially at home. The Viennese side control games well and consistently create chances. Dundee United, despite being the underdog, have also shown decent form and rarely drop points lately, promising a competitive encounter. Expect an open, goal-filled match, with Rapid looking to seize the initiative in the first leg and build a comfortable cushion ahead of the return fixture. My bet for this match is over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.57.