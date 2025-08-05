RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens prediction https://x.com/ArisLimassol
Aris Limassol
Aris Limassol Aris Limassol Schedule Aris Limassol News Aris Limassol Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Limassol, Alphamega Stadium
AEK Athens
AEK Athens AEK Athens Schedule AEK Athens News AEK Athens Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 7, 2025, Cyprus' Aris Limassol will host Greece's AEK Athens in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Aris Limassol (Cyprus) and AEK Athens (Greece) have never met before—this match on August 7, 2025, will mark their first-ever head-to-head clash.
  • Aris Limassol advanced past Hungary's Puskás Akadémia (3-2 at home, 2-0 away, aggregate 5-2) in the previous qualifying round.
  • AEK Athens overcame Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva (0-0 and 1-0), not conceding a single goal.
  • AEK Athens overcame Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva (0-0 and 1-0), not conceding a single goal.
  • AEK is a club with regular European competition experience (Europa League, Champions League, Conference League) and boasts a wealth of international match know-how.
  • Aris relies on a rapid-fire attack, but their defense is a weak spot, which could prove decisive against the Greek side.

Match preview:

Aris breezed through the previous round, confidently dispatching Puskás Akadémia with a 5-2 aggregate. The team plays attacking, high-tempo football and thrives at home, having lost just once in their last ten home fixtures. However, Limassol's defensive frailties are apparent—they often allow opponents too many chances, something a more organized adversary could exploit.

AEK, meanwhile, dealt with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in disciplined fashion, drawing the first leg and winning the second without conceding. The Athenians are known for their discipline, ball control, and compact structure. Led by experienced coach Marko Nikolić, the squad features familiar names to fans: Erik Lamela, Anthony Martial, and captain Petros Mantalos. The team rarely loses focus and is adept at performing in clutch moments.

Despite Aris having home advantage, analysts tip AEK as the favorites. The Greeks appear more balanced and seasoned, especially at the back. Still, the Cypriots will surely come out aggressively, aiming to secure a favorable result before the return leg in Athens.

Probable lineups:

  • Aris: Alves, Yago, Balogun, Goldson, Correia, Mousounda, Charalambous, Kokorin, Gaustad, Kvilitaia, Montnor.
  • AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Relvas, Mukudi, Pilios, Pereira, Mantalos, Pineda, Koita, Gacinovic, Zini.

Aris vs AEK prediction:

Given Aris's home advantage and their impressive attacking output in the Puskás Akadémia tie (five goals scored), there's every reason to believe the Cypriots will pose a threat up front against AEK. Aris are traditionally strong at home, playing with courage and always willing to push forward with the backing of their fans.

At the same time, the hosts' defensive issues are a real concern—something AEK's assertive and skillful attack is well-equipped to exploit. The Greek side boasts quality options in the final third and is ruthlessly clinical when it comes to capitalizing on the opposition's weaknesses.

All things considered, the logical prediction is that both teams will score.
My pick: Both teams to score – Yes (odds 1.75).

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Bet now Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Recommended Melbet
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.74 Los Angeles FC Bet now Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now 1xBet
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 FC Tokyo Odds: 1.71 Cerezo Osaka Recommended Mostbet
Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.67 Roma Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended Melbet
Real Betis vs Como prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Betis vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.6 Como Bet now 1xBet
Real Valladolid vs Getafe prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Real Valladolid Odds: 1.68 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans 0 - 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
0
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
45’ + 5
Malmoe FF 0 - 0 FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
0
FC Copenhagen
0
45’ + 1
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:37 Barcelona confident they can win court case against ter Stegen Football news Today, 12:11 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:38 “He’s vital for us”: Abdeslam Ouaddou speaks out on Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Today, 11:05 How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea Football news Today, 10:53 Wilshere could return to Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 10:49 “Love you, my friend!” Lamine Yamal sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi Football news Today, 10:21 Milan strengthen midfield with Ardon Jashari signing Motorsport News Today, 10:15 Hamilton is closing in on an unwelcome Ferrari anti-record that has stood for over 40 years Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Mauro Icardi and his fiancée enjoy a romantic getaway in Istanbul Football news Today, 09:50 MC Alger show interest in Toronto forward who previously worked with Rulani Mokwena
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores