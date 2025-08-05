Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 7, 2025, Cyprus' Aris Limassol will host Greece's AEK Athens in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Aris Limassol (Cyprus) and AEK Athens (Greece) have never met before—this match on August 7, 2025, will mark their first-ever head-to-head clash.

Aris Limassol advanced past Hungary's Puskás Akadémia (3-2 at home, 2-0 away, aggregate 5-2) in the previous qualifying round.

AEK Athens overcame Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva (0-0 and 1-0), not conceding a single goal.

AEK is a club with regular European competition experience (Europa League, Champions League, Conference League) and boasts a wealth of international match know-how.

Aris relies on a rapid-fire attack, but their defense is a weak spot, which could prove decisive against the Greek side.

Match preview:

Aris breezed through the previous round, confidently dispatching Puskás Akadémia with a 5-2 aggregate. The team plays attacking, high-tempo football and thrives at home, having lost just once in their last ten home fixtures. However, Limassol's defensive frailties are apparent—they often allow opponents too many chances, something a more organized adversary could exploit.

AEK, meanwhile, dealt with Hapoel Be'er Sheva in disciplined fashion, drawing the first leg and winning the second without conceding. The Athenians are known for their discipline, ball control, and compact structure. Led by experienced coach Marko Nikolić, the squad features familiar names to fans: Erik Lamela, Anthony Martial, and captain Petros Mantalos. The team rarely loses focus and is adept at performing in clutch moments.

Despite Aris having home advantage, analysts tip AEK as the favorites. The Greeks appear more balanced and seasoned, especially at the back. Still, the Cypriots will surely come out aggressively, aiming to secure a favorable result before the return leg in Athens.

Probable lineups:

Aris: Alves, Yago, Balogun, Goldson, Correia, Mousounda, Charalambous, Kokorin, Gaustad, Kvilitaia, Montnor.

AEK: Strakosha, Rota, Relvas, Mukudi, Pilios, Pereira, Mantalos, Pineda, Koita, Gacinovic, Zini.

Aris vs AEK prediction:

Given Aris's home advantage and their impressive attacking output in the Puskás Akadémia tie (five goals scored), there's every reason to believe the Cypriots will pose a threat up front against AEK. Aris are traditionally strong at home, playing with courage and always willing to push forward with the backing of their fans.

At the same time, the hosts' defensive issues are a real concern—something AEK's assertive and skillful attack is well-equipped to exploit. The Greek side boasts quality options in the final third and is ruthlessly clinical when it comes to capitalizing on the opposition's weaknesses.

All things considered, the logical prediction is that both teams will score.

My pick: Both teams to score – Yes (odds 1.75).