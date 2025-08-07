RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Ter Stegen stripped of Barcelona captaincy

A drastic decision.
Football news Today, 09:59
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The conflict between Marc-André ter Stegen and Barcelona has now spilled into the public eye, forcing the Catalan club to make their latest decisions official.

Details: Barcelona has officially stripped the German goalkeeper of the captain's armband, following an internal disciplinary investigation within the club. Ronald Araújo will become the new captain of Barcelona.

Statement: "Barcelona announces that, following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against player Marc-André ter Stegen and until this matter is fully resolved, the club, by mutual agreement with the sporting management and coaching staff, has decided to temporarily relieve him of the first team captaincy duties. During this period, current vice-captain Ronald Araújo will take on the responsibilities of first captain," the club's statement reads.

Reminder: Previously, Ter Stegen definitively refused to sign the medical report required by the club. This report would have allowed the Catalans to reduce their wage expenses for Ter Stegen due to his injury.

