Decision made. It is known whether ter Stegen will hand over the medical report to Barcelona

Decision made. It is known whether ter Stegen will hand over the medical report to Barcelona

The player refuses to accommodate the club.
Football news Today, 14:37
Miguel Solomons
Decision made. It is known whether ter Stegen will hand over the medical report to Barcelona Getty Images

German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Barcelona are locked in an escalating standoff, with tensions between the two sides continuing to mount.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, ter Stegen has made a final decision to refuse to sign the medical report demanded by the club.

Earlier reports indicated that La Liga management has not even begun to consider Barcelona's arguments regarding the application of the "4+1" rule, which would allow the Catalans to reduce their wage bill for ter Stegen due to his injury.

Without the player's own signature, none of the submitted documents carry any legal weight.

The reigning Spanish champions' management is also confident they can win the court case against the German shot-stopper.

Reminder: Ter Stegen's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, but after a recent conflict with Hansi Flick, the player has been shown the door. Marc-André has made it clear that he finds such treatment unacceptable and has no intention of leaving quietly.

