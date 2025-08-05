RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Arda Kardzhali prediction Photo: https://x.com/FKKaunoZalgiris/Author unknownn
FK Kauno Zalgiris
FK Kauno Zalgiris FK Kauno Zalgiris Schedule FK Kauno Zalgiris News FK Kauno Zalgiris Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
07 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, S. Darius & S. Girenas
Arda Kardzhali
Arda Kardzhali Arda Kardzhali Schedule Arda Kardzhali News Arda Kardzhali Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.59
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On August 7, 2025, the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round will see Žalgiris Kaunas face off against Arda. Kick-off is set for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ scoring prospects for this encounter.

Žalgiris Kaunas

Last season, Žalgiris Kaunas finished third in the Lithuanian league, earning a coveted spot in the Conference League. This year, the club has been even more impressive, leading the domestic championship by six points after 21 rounds.

Their European campaign began in the first qualifying round of the Conference League, where Žalgiris Kaunas confidently dispatched Welsh side Penybont—winning 3-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away. In the second round, they faced Icelandic club Valur: after a 1-1 draw at home, the Lithuanians clinched a crucial 2-1 away victory to advance.

Their latest match was in the national league, where they beat Žalgiris 2-1 away, stretching their remarkable unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 games. Particularly notable are their home performances: Žalgiris have not lost on their own turf for eight consecutive matches, winning seven and keeping clean sheets in six of those contests.

Žalgiris Kaunas have never previously faced Bulgarian side Arda, neither in official nor in friendly fixtures, making this their historic first-ever meeting.

Arda

Bulgarian club Arda have been delivering solid performances both domestically and on the European stage. Last season, they finished fourth in Bulgaria and secured their Conference League berth via the play-offs, defeating CSKA Sofia on penalties in the decisive match.

This season, Arda began their European journey against Finnish side HJK. The first leg at home ended in a goalless draw, while the return fixture in Finland saw Arda push the favorites to the limit, drawing 2-2 in regular time and progressing to the next round after a penalty shootout.

The Bulgarian side’s form is gradually improving—they are unbeaten in their last four matches. The domestic league is already underway: after a setback in the first round against CSKA Sofia 1948, Arda bounced back with a draw in their second match and then demolished Botev Plovdiv 5-0 in the third. They currently sit seventh in the standings with four points.

However, their away record remains a concern for fans. In their last eight matches on the road, Arda have managed just one win (against Botev), five draws, and two defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Žalgiris Kaunas: Shvedkauskas, Ba-Traore, Tolordava, Hernandez, Iyobosa Edokpolor, Sirgedas, Pavlovic, Urega, Benchaib, Chogadze, Georgievic.
  • Arda: Gospodinov, Gustavo Cascardo, Velev, Guseinov, Velkovski, Yusein, Idowu, Kotev, Kovachev, Nikolov, Karageren.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Žalgiris Kaunas have won 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • Žalgiris Kaunas have won 7 of their last 8 home games.
  • Three of Žalgiris Kaunas' last four matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in four of Žalgiris Kaunas' last five matches.
  • Arda have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Four of Arda’s last five away games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these clubs.

Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda match prediction

Žalgiris Kaunas enter the first leg as slight favorites. The Lithuanian side are in top form and have been rock-solid at home, often keeping clean sheets. Their impressive home winning streak suggests Žalgiris will look to control proceedings and build a lead ahead of the return leg. Arda, on the other hand, are likely to approach the match with caution, knowing they still have a home tie to come and are unlikely to take risks from the outset. This points to a careful, low-scoring contest, with both teams focusing on defensive reliability and minimizing mistakes. My bet for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.59
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Recommended Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.74 Los Angeles FC Recommended Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now 1xBet
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 FC Tokyo Odds: 1.71 Cerezo Osaka Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Aston Villa vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.67 Roma Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Champions League 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:11 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 10:53 Wilshere could return to Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 10:49 “Love you, my friend!” Lamine Yamal sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi Football news Today, 10:21 Milan strengthen midfield with Ardon Jashari signing Motorsport News Today, 10:15 Hamilton is closing in on an unwelcome Ferrari anti-record that has stood for over 40 years Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Mauro Icardi and his fiancée enjoy a romantic getaway in Istanbul Football news Today, 09:50 MC Alger show interest in Toronto forward who previously worked with Rulani Mokwena Football news Today, 09:38 Not Real Oviedo. Jović's new club revealed Football news Today, 09:22 Manchester United submits offer to Leipzig for Šeško. How much are they willing to pay? Lifestyle Today, 09:21 The gentlest dad: Kateryna Usyk shows touching moments between her husband and their youngest daughter
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores