Barcelona confident they can win court case against ter Stegen

Barcelona has taken a firm stance against Marc-André ter Stegen and is now prepared to take the matter to court.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the reigning Spanish champions' management is confident they can win a legal battle against the German goalkeeper.

They believe they have solid grounds to sue ter Stegen. Barcelona is seeking to terminate his contract due to what they describe as bad faith actions towards the club.

Earlier, it was reported that 33-year-old Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen refused to provide the club with a medical report regarding his injury. The club viewed this as an outrageous act of defiance and has opened disciplinary proceedings against the goalkeeper.

Reminder: Ter Stegen's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, but following a recent conflict with Flick, Marc was shown the door. Marc-André has made it clear he considers such treatment unacceptable and that he will not be forced out so easily.