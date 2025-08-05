Barcelona launches disciplinary proceedings against ter Stegen as player mocks club once again

The German goalkeeper has once again refused to make concessions to the Catalan club.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's 33-year-old goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has refused to provide the club with a medical certificate regarding his injury—documentation that would have allowed the club to reduce his salary by 80% during his recovery period.

Barcelona viewed this move as an outrageous display of defiance and has opened disciplinary proceedings against the goalkeeper—he now faces a possible fine.

Recently, ter Stegen traveled to Monaco, where he underwent back surgery due to persistent pain, but Barça representatives were not given access to the situation.

Ter Stegen's current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, but following a recent conflict with Flick, Marc was shown the door. Marc-André, for his part, made it clear that such treatment is unacceptable to him and that he will not be forced out so easily.

