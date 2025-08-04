RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg?

Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Photo: https://x.com/RangersFC
Rangers
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
05 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen Schedule Viktoria Plzen News Viktoria Plzen Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the opening clash of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, Rangers are set to face Viktoria Plzeň. The match will take place on Tuesday, August 5, at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our bet for this showdown.

Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Match preview

Last season, Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership, collecting 75 points and trailing the leaders by 17. The Scots kicked off this campaign in the Champions League first qualifying round, dispatching Greek side Panathinaikos with a 3-1 aggregate. Rangers have also started their domestic league season, but their opener ended in disappointment—a shocking 1-1 draw against Motherwell.

Viktoria Plzeň got their Czech league campaign underway a bit earlier. They thrashed Pardubice 5-1 in the opening round, then drew 1-1 with Jablonec in the second. Like Rangers, Viktoria entered the Champions League from the first qualifying round. After losing their first leg to Servette 0-1, the Czechs bounced back in style, overturning the deficit with a 3-1 win. Last season, Viktoria also finished as runners-up, ending up 16 points behind the champions.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rangers have drawn their last three games in a row.
  • The last time Rangers lost was in April 2025, in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.
  • Viktoria Plzeň have suffered just one defeat in their past ten matches.
  • These two teams have never met in official competition.

Probable lineups

  • Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Djiğa, Souttar, Aarons; Cameron, Rothwell, Raskin; Gassama, Dessers, Dowell
  • Viktoria Plzeň: Vighle; Dweh, Marković, Jemelka; Havel, Ladra, Serv, Spasil; Visinsky; Vydra

Prediction

We’re in for a clash between two strong and well-balanced sides. Both Rangers and Viktoria Plzeň have their sights set firmly on the Champions League group stage, promising a thrilling and tense battle. My pick: both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.77.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.51 Bayern Alzenau Recommended Mostbet
Uganda vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Uganda vs Algeria: Who will kick off the tournament with a win? Uganda Odds: 1.5 Algeria Bet now 1xBet
Uganda vs Algeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Uganda vs Algeria: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025 Uganda Odds: 2.6 Algeria Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Al Qadasiya prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Sevilla vs Al-Qadsiah prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.47 Al Qadasiya Recommended Melbet
Liverpool vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies Today, 15:00 Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.7 Athletic Club Bet now 1xBet
Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction Scottish Premiership Today, 15:00 Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025 Hearts Odds: 2.07 Aberdeen Bet now 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction Canadian Open Today, 18:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips - August 5, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.55 Elena Rybakina Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Juventude prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.77 Juventude Bet now Mostbet
Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction Club Friendlies 05 aug 2025, 12:30 Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Empoli Odds: 1.77 Sassuolo Bet now Mostbet
Malmoe FF vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.58 FC Copenhagen Recommended 1xBet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.89 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
KF Shkendija vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 KF Shkendija Odds: 1.8 Qarabag FK Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv 05 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC 05 aug 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen 05 aug 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham 05 aug 2025, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:51 "We'll make it even more majestic!" Mauro Icardi ready to bring glory and victories to Galatasaray Football news Today, 10:41 It didn't work out! Pep Guardiola officially divorces his wife. Lifestyle Today, 10:09 Joyful news! Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai announces the birth of his first child Football news Today, 09:58 A dream too expensive! Aston Villa demand a staggering sum from Chelsea for Morgan Rogers Football news Today, 09:32 His own people! Cristiano Ronaldo demands Greenwood signing Football news Today, 09:31 Ready for the next match: Neymar shares new photos from Santos training Lifestyle Today, 08:55 "Hiding Pain Harold": Alonso snapped in Hungary with famous meme hero Football news Today, 08:36 Senegal vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 5, 2025 Lifestyle Today, 08:16 Updated his look: Arturo Vidal shows off new intricate hairstyle Motorsport News Today, 07:42 Williams driver Carlos Sainz comments on his performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores