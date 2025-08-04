Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg?

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening clash of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, Rangers are set to face Viktoria Plzeň. The match will take place on Tuesday, August 5, at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our bet for this showdown.

Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Match preview

Last season, Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership, collecting 75 points and trailing the leaders by 17. The Scots kicked off this campaign in the Champions League first qualifying round, dispatching Greek side Panathinaikos with a 3-1 aggregate. Rangers have also started their domestic league season, but their opener ended in disappointment—a shocking 1-1 draw against Motherwell.

Viktoria Plzeň got their Czech league campaign underway a bit earlier. They thrashed Pardubice 5-1 in the opening round, then drew 1-1 with Jablonec in the second. Like Rangers, Viktoria entered the Champions League from the first qualifying round. After losing their first leg to Servette 0-1, the Czechs bounced back in style, overturning the deficit with a 3-1 win. Last season, Viktoria also finished as runners-up, ending up 16 points behind the champions.

Match facts and head-to-head

Rangers have drawn their last three games in a row.

The last time Rangers lost was in April 2025, in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Viktoria Plzeň have suffered just one defeat in their past ten matches.

These two teams have never met in official competition.

Probable lineups

Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Djiğa, Souttar, Aarons; Cameron, Rothwell, Raskin; Gassama, Dessers, Dowell

Viktoria Plzeň: Vighle; Dweh, Marković, Jemelka; Havel, Ladra, Serv, Spasil; Visinsky; Vydra

Prediction

We’re in for a clash between two strong and well-balanced sides. Both Rangers and Viktoria Plzeň have their sights set firmly on the Champions League group stage, promising a thrilling and tense battle. My pick: both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.77.