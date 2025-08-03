Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025

Prediction on game Win Qarabag FK Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Shkendija and Qarabag are set to clash. The encounter will take place in Macedonia on Tuesday, August 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

Shkendija have navigated the opening qualifying rounds of the Champions League with impressive composure, proving they are in excellent form. Jeton Bekiri’s men first edged out Welsh side New Saints in extra time, then went on to defeat Romanian outfit FCSB twice—opponents of comparable quality.

The Macedonians are especially formidable at their Tetovo home ground: the team plays boldly, makes active use of the flanks, and transitions instantly to attack after winning the ball. Veteran 38-year-old forward Besart Ibraimi is a key figure, responsible for the lion’s share of the side’s goals.

Shkendija rely on high-intensity football, looking to overwhelm opponents with tempo right from the opening whistle. However, the team does have vulnerabilities: positional lapses at the back, especially on set pieces, occur from time to time. Still, in attack, Shkendija compensate with slick combination play and clinical finishing.

This clash against Qarabag will be a genuine test of maturity: facing a more experienced and technically gifted opponent, maintaining balance between attack and defence—particularly in the home leg—will be crucial.

Qarabag have long been the flag-bearers of Azerbaijani football in European competitions. Gurban Gurbanov’s side consistently reach the group stages, whether in the Europa League or Conference League, and year after year display mature, well-organised football.

In this qualifying campaign, Qarabag breezed past Irish side Shelbourne. The tie was effectively settled after the first leg away, with the Azerbaijani champions cruising to a 3-0 win.

The main threat in attack, as ever, is Frenchman Abdellah Zoubir, renowned for his dribbling and vision. Yet, despite their experience and stability, Qarabag can struggle on the road—particularly at small stadiums with vociferous home support.

On the flip side, Qarabag’s cohesion and ability to control possession allow them to impose their style even in tough away fixtures. The Azerbaijani side will be aiming for the best possible result in the first leg to take a comfortable advantage back to Baku.

Match facts

Shkendija are unbeaten in four straight matches.

Qarabag have not lost a match since April.

Shkendija average 1.2 goals per home game, while Qarabag average 2 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

Shkendija : Gaye, Trumchi, Fetai, Sake, Webster, Ramadani, Alhassan, Krasniqi, Tamba, Latifi, Ibraimi.

: Gaye, Trumchi, Fetai, Sake, Webster, Ramadani, Alhassan, Krasniqi, Tamba, Latifi, Ibraimi. Qarabag: Kochalski, Mateus Silva, Medina, Mustafazade, Chafarguliev, Kady, Bicalho, Addai, Zoubir, Andrade, Akhunzade.

H2H

The teams have never met before.

Prediction

Given Shkendija’s attacking form and Qarabag’s open style—particularly on the road—there’s every reason to expect an entertaining, high-scoring contest. Both teams know how to create chances but can be shaky at the back. Qarabag will look to seize an advantage ahead of the return leg, so I’m backing the visitors to win.