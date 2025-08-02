RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025

Liverpool vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Liverpool
04 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Athletic Club
Athletic Club Athletic Club Schedule Athletic Club News Athletic Club Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
One of the pre-season friendlies in preparation for the new campaign will take place on Monday at Anfield in Liverpool, where the home side will face Athletic Bilbao. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Liverpool have had a busy pre-season, mixing victories with defensive lapses. Arne Slot's men suffered a 2-4 defeat to Milan but registered confident wins over Preston and Yokohama, netting a total of eight goals in three matches. Notably, new signing Florian Wirtz has already found the net and injected extra creativity into the Reds' attacking line.

However, defensive issues remain unresolved—Liverpool have conceded in every one of their three friendlies, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming Super Cup clash against Crystal Palace. Still, the Reds are solid at Anfield: last season, they lost just once at home in the Premier League and once in European competitions, underlining the fortress-like reputation of their stadium.

Athletic Bilbao approach the meeting with Liverpool on the back of three consecutive friendly defeats, including a 1-2 loss to Racing. Despite this, Ernesto Valverde's side finished the 2024/25 La Liga campaign in fourth place and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over a decade, boasting the best defensive record in the league—just 29 goals conceded.

Nevertheless, the Basque side's pre-season form leaves much to be desired: five goals conceded and only three scored in four matches. In attack, the team will rely on the Williams brothers, while the experienced Vivian and Lekue will marshal the defense. Considering the strength of their opponents, Athletic will have to give their all to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike
  • Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Ares, Lekue, Vivian, Boiró, Jaureguizar, Vesga, I. Williams, Gomez, N. Williams, Guruzeta

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last head-to-head meeting in August 2021 ended in a 1-1 draw.
  • Liverpool won 14 of their 19 home matches in last season's Premier League.
  • Athletic have lost three of their four pre-season games this summer.

Prediction

Despite some obvious defensive issues, Liverpool are clear favourites thanks to their squad depth and attacking firepower. Athletic will struggle to contain the pace and technical ability of the Reds, especially on Merseyside. Expect a confident home win.

