Daegu vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025

One of this Monday's friendlies will be played at Daegu Stadium in the South Korean city of the same name, where the local side Daegu will take on European football powerhouse Barcelona. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash, with excellent chances for success.

Match preview

South Korean club Daegu find themselves in a tough spot—they're struggling in this season's K League 1 and sit bottom of the table with 14 points after 24 rounds. Park Chan-hyeon's squad hasn't tasted victory since May, losing their last three matches, and their overall record—3 wins, 5 draws, and 16 defeats—speaks for itself.

Despite these mounting difficulties, the hosts do have some standout individuals—most notably Brazilian Cesinha, who has netted 6 goals in 14 matches, and midfielder Bruno Lamas, who has scored 4 times. However, even they are unlikely to contain Barcelona's formidable attacking force on their own.

Barcelona have already hit their stride ahead of the new season—victories of 3-1 over Vissel Kobe and 7-3 against Seoul highlight their strong physical condition and high motivation. Hansi Flick is fielding his core line-up, including the likes of Yamal, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and of course, Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans have shown that even in exhibition matches, they're not letting up. It's also worth noting the club's new faces—goalkeeper Joan Garcia and on-loan Marcus Rashford add depth to the squad. Against Daegu, they’ll once again be aiming to put on an attacking spectacle.

Probable lineups

Daegu : Oh Seung-hoon – Woo Joo-sung, Kim Jin-hyuk, Cho Jin-woo, Jung Woo-jae – Lee Rim, Kim Jeong-hyun, Bruno Lamas – Jeong Chi-in, Kim Ju-gon, Cesinha

: Oh Seung-hoon – Woo Joo-sung, Kim Jin-hyuk, Cho Jin-woo, Jung Woo-jae – Lee Rim, Kim Jeong-hyun, Bruno Lamas – Jeong Chi-in, Kim Ju-gon, Cesinha Barcelona: Garcia J. – Kounde J., Araujo R., Cubarsi P., Balde A. – De Jong F., Pedri – Yamal L., Olmo D., Raphinha – Lewandowski R.

Match facts and head-to-head

Barcelona have scored 10 goals in their last two matches on the Asian tour.

Daegu are winless in more than 10 straight matches across all competitions.

The teams have never met in an official match before.

Prediction

Even though this is a friendly, the gulf in class between the teams is obvious. Daegu are bottom of their league and are unlikely to halt Barcelona's attacking juggernaut—especially judging by the Catalans' recent form against Vissel Kobe and Seoul. We expect another high-scoring evening from Barcelona. Predicted outcome: a confident victory for the visitors by at least three goals.