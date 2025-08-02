RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Brazil Predictions Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025

Ceará vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ceara vs Flamengo prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Ceara
03 aug 2025, 17:30
- : -
Brazil, Fortaleza, Estadio Castelao
Flamengo
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Flamengo
Odds: 1.97
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 18th round of the Brazilian championship will take place in the early hours of Monday at the Castelão Arena in Fortaleza, where local side Ceará will host Serie A leaders Flamengo. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with high chances of success.

Match preview

Ceará continues its struggle for consistency, alternating between defeats and rare victories. Léo Condé’s team secured an important away win over Cruzeiro, but had previously suffered three consecutive losses, including home defeats to Mirassol and Corinthians. Despite some players returning from injury, Vozão still suffers from poor finishing — just 16 goals in 16 rounds.

On their home ground at Castelão, the team has lost its former confidence — their last two games at this stadium ended in defeat. While management hopes to register new signing Vina, who could be cleared to play for this match, it remains to be seen whether the hosts can improve their attacking play against the league’s best defense.

Flamengo confidently holds the top spot in the league, collecting 36 points from 16 matches and showing the best balance between attack (30 goals scored) and defense (just 6 conceded). Filipe Luís’s side keeps winning even amid squad issues, as proven by victories over Atlético-MG, Bragantino, and Fluminense in the Brasileirão.

However, defeat to Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil could prompt some squad rotation — a semi-rotated lineup is possible, considering the upcoming second leg. Even so, the depth and quality of the Rubro-Negro squad allows them to remain favorites even when not at full strength.

Probable lineups

  • Ceará: Bruno Ferreira – Fabiano Silva, William Machado, Marllon, Matheus Bahia – Richardson, Diego, Fernando Sobral – Pedro Henrique, Galeano, Pedro Raul
  • Flamengo: Agustín Rossi – Guillermo Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas – Allan, Piata, Jorginho – Lucas Araujo, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last four matches against Flamengo, Ceará has always conceded.
  • Ceará has not scored more than once in any of their last five home games.
  • Flamengo has lost only two of their 16 league matches this season.

Prediction

Even with possible rotation and the absence of several key players, Flamengo remains the favorite thanks to their structure and attacking quality. Ceará, on the other hand, struggles with a lack of creativity and poor finishing. Considering the stats and current form, it’s logical to expect the visitors to claim victory in this match.

Comments
