Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025

Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 August 2025

Raphael Durand
Hearts vs Aberdeen prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
04 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
Scotland, Edinburgh, Tynecastle Park
One of the opening fixtures of the new Scottish Premiership season takes place on Monday in Edinburgh at Tynecastle Park, where local side Hearts host Aberdeen. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash at an excellent value.

Match preview

The Edinburgh club finished last season in seventh place, a far from impressive result—just 40 points, 22 fewer than in the 2023/24 campaign. However, the team has undergone significant changes over the summer, delivered strong performances in the League Cup by winning all four group-stage games, and recently convincingly defeated Premier League newcomers Sunderland 3-0.

Under new manager Derek McInnes, Hearts are playing organized and aggressive football, focusing on pressing and taking the initiative. The team’s newfound defensive stability is particularly noteworthy—critical given last season’s struggles, when they conceded 47 goals, the third-worst record in the league.

Aberdeen finished in the top half of the table last season and, crucially, lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years. However, the Dons’ preseason form is cause for concern: in their most recent friendly, they fell 1-3 to Ipswich, though prior to that, they beat Cove Rangers 2-0 at home.

The side remains traditionally inconsistent away from home, especially at Tynecastle Park—Aberdeen haven’t won a league match here since 2017. Defensive frailties are also still an issue: last season, the club conceded 61 goals, the worst record among the teams in the final stage.

Probable lineups

  • Hearts: Clark, McEntree, Kent, Halkett, Milne, Forrest, Banningham, Devlin, Sipplat, Shankland, Braga.
  • Aberdeen: Mitov, Jensen, Tobers, Knuster, Shinnie, Clarkson, Palacios, Morris, Guye, Keskinen, Boyd

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Hearts have won all four of their last home matches against Aberdeen.
  • Last season, Aberdeen were unbeaten against Hearts—two wins and two draws.
  • Out of 308 head-to-head matches, Hearts have won 124 times, Aberdeen 105, and 79 games ended in a draw.

Prediction

Hearts come into this match in strong form and high spirits. The team has won its last eight official games and looks solid at home. In contrast, Aberdeen are in the midst of a results crisis and struggling for cohesion. Taking all factors into account, the hosts look like clear favourites.

Prediction on game Win Hearts
Odds: 2.07
1WIN Casino Bonus +600% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
