Crisis deepens as Barcelona plans to strip ter Stegen of captaincy

Recently, tensions have been rising between Barcelona and Marc-André ter Stegen, as the German goalkeeper refused to leave the club, yet the club still found his replacement. However, the Blaugrana have prepared another unpleasant surprise for their captain.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is deeply disappointed with ter Stegen's unilateral decision to announce he would undergo surgery without coordinating with the club, despite a prior agreement to make a joint statement.

After consultations between Hansi Flick, Deco, and Joan Laporta, the decision was made to strip the German of the captain's armband. For now, it's still unclear who Barcelona's head coach will appoint as the new team captain.

Reminder: On Thursday, ter Stegen announced he would undergo back surgery, a problem that has troubled him for seven weeks since his appearances for the German national team.

He revealed he expects to return in three months, but the club was counting on a four-month absence to take advantage of the emergency replacement rule for injured players, which would allow them to register new signings—Joan García and Marcus Rashford—within the salary cap limits.