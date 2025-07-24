"To hell with him." World champion Rami makes harsh statement about Yamal
The recent coming-of-age celebration of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has sparked major criticism toward the player. And not just from human rights organizations, but also from former players.
Details: Former Milan and France defender Adil Rami has no doubts about Yamal’s footballing talent. But when it comes to character, the 2018 World Cup champion has serious reservations.
Quote: “On the pitch, there’s nothing to discuss—he’s a star. He’ll probably win Ballon d’Ors, Champions Leagues, and everything else. But as a person... to hell with him. He throws parties, wears the number 10, shows off flashy clothes with huge diamonds.
He thinks he’s American. He’s crap. He throws parties, and everyone is already talking about it. Hold on a second, you bastard! You just arrived, you wear the number ten and you’re already shining with diamonds…,” Rami said during a Twitch stream, as quoted by Marca.