Major trouble. Spanish government investigates possible law violation at Yamal's birthday celebration

The coming-of-age celebration for Lamine Yamal has made headlines across the media. Yet, the occasion brings little joy to the Barcelona winger himself. The situation has escalated to the point that the Spanish government has become involved.

Details: According to Marca, citing EFE, the Ministry of Social Rights has reached out to the prosecutor's office, the ombudsman, and the Office for the Fight Against Hate Crimes, requesting an investigation into whether Yamal's birthday party violated legislation protecting the rights of people with disabilities. The law prohibits demeaning performances or actions that undermine the dignity of such individuals.

If the winger is found guilty, he will not face direct punishment, even though such actions are forbidden. However, the government intends to raise the fine for exploiting people with disabilities for entertainment purposes—from €600,000 up to €1 million.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the association for people with achondroplasia and other skeletal dysplasias is considering legal action against Yamal for inviting people with dwarfism to perform at his party for entertainment.