Lamine Yamal could face legal issues over his birthday. What's the story?

Lamine Yamal has just turned 18, and he celebrated his coming of age in spectacular fashion—so much so that he may now be facing legal proceedings.

Details: The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias is considering filing a lawsuit against Lamine Yamal for inviting people with dwarfism to perform as entertainment at his birthday party.

Earlier reports revealed that the young prodigy wrapped up his holiday break with a raucous party at a lavish villa in Olivella, Barcelona province. The mansion, which rents for €40,000 a week, is located about a 45-minute drive from the city center.

Initially, the event was set to take place in Ibiza, but the location was changed for privacy reasons. Guests only received the exact venue details on the morning of the party and arrived there by car.

Reminder: The celebration took place under conditions of absolute privacy—phones, cameras, and any prohibited substances were strictly banned.