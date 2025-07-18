RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news The big comeback! Robert Lewandowski to play for the Polish national team again

The big comeback! Robert Lewandowski to play for the Polish national team again

The Polish star has made his decision.
Football news Today, 06:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The big comeback! Robert Lewandowski to play for the Polish national team again Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It looks like the story of separation between Robert and the national team has finally come to an end.

Details: According to GOAL.PL journalist Piotr Kuzminski, 36-year-old Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is returning to the Polish national team following a change in head coach.

The new manager, Jan Urban, had previously expressed his hopes of bringing the experienced forward back into the squad:

"Of course, I will do everything possible to prevent that from happening, to ensure Robert's return, because we all know the situation Polish football is in. I know we simply cannot afford to be without Robert in the national team," he told Łączy Nas Piłka in an interview.

Lewandowski skipped the July national team gathering, citing fatigue after a grueling season. However, sources say this was actually due to internal negotiations between the parties involved.

Now, according to Piotr Kuzminski, the matter has been resolved:

"Robert Lewandowski is 100 percent at Jan Urban's disposal. There is absolutely no doubt: the Barcelona striker has decided to return to the national team. And there are no additional conditions, not even regarding the captain's armband. This issue will be discussed, but Lewandowski in no way makes his return dependent on who will be captain," the journalist told Meczyki.

Robert Lewandowski began his national team career back in 2008 and has since played 158 matches, scoring 85 goals—earning his status as a living legend of Polish football.

Reminder: Too much partying. Hansi Flick is concerned about Lamine Yamal's wild nightlife

Related teams and leagues
Poland Poland Schedule Poland News
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news Yesterday, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Boca Juniors - : - Union Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Boca Juniors
-
Union
-
18:30
Atletico Tucuman - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago Today, 20:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
20:30
San Lorenzo - : - Gimnasia LP 19 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Lorenzo
-
Gimnasia LP
-
13:30
Lanus - : - Rosario Central 19 july 2025, 15:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Lanus
-
Rosario Central
-
15:30
Godoy Cruz - : - Sarmiento 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Sarmiento
-
17:45
Club Atletico Platense - : - Velez Sarsfield 19 july 2025, 17:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
17:45
New England Revolution - : - Orlando City 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - Inter Miami CF 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
CF Montreal - : - Chicago Fire FC 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
CF Montreal
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - DC United 19 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
DC United
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:13 Independiente Player Accused of Racist Comment as Banfield Issues Strong Statement Football news Today, 15:48 Relebohile Mofokeng has decided his future. It’s now clear where the player will continue his career Football news Today, 15:30 South Africa vs Senegal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 19, 2025 Boxing News Today, 14:53 Tyson Fury shares his prediction for the Usyk vs. Dubois fight Football news Today, 14:29 Liverpool sets price tag for Konaté Boxing News Today, 14:27 Usyk vs. Dubois II: Where and when to watch the boxing night Football news Today, 13:57 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 13:46 Crystal Palace accuses UEFA of double standards. What does Nottingham Forest have to do with it? Football news Today, 13:07 "It will happen." José Mourinho wants to return to Portugal Football news Today, 12:37 Fifth transfer in three years. Official: Noni Madueke is an Arsenal player
Sport Predictions
Football 19 july 2025 Breda vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Blackburn vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Celtic vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Austria Lustenau vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 19 July 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Hansa Rostock vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Lorient vs Osasuna. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 July 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Valencia vs Castellón: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 19, 2025 Football 19 july 2025 Braga vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 19, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores