It looks like the story of separation between Robert and the national team has finally come to an end.

Details: According to GOAL.PL journalist Piotr Kuzminski, 36-year-old Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is returning to the Polish national team following a change in head coach.

The new manager, Jan Urban, had previously expressed his hopes of bringing the experienced forward back into the squad:

"Of course, I will do everything possible to prevent that from happening, to ensure Robert's return, because we all know the situation Polish football is in. I know we simply cannot afford to be without Robert in the national team," he told Łączy Nas Piłka in an interview.

Lewandowski skipped the July national team gathering, citing fatigue after a grueling season. However, sources say this was actually due to internal negotiations between the parties involved.

Now, according to Piotr Kuzminski, the matter has been resolved:

"Robert Lewandowski is 100 percent at Jan Urban's disposal. There is absolutely no doubt: the Barcelona striker has decided to return to the national team. And there are no additional conditions, not even regarding the captain's armband. This issue will be discussed, but Lewandowski in no way makes his return dependent on who will be captain," the journalist told Meczyki.

Robert Lewandowski began his national team career back in 2008 and has since played 158 matches, scoring 85 goals—earning his status as a living legend of Polish football.

