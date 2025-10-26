Second time's the charm! Mbappé scores in his fourth consecutive El Clásico

The Frenchman continues to torment Barcelona fans

The opening of the showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona erupted in heated disputes and controversial moments. First, the referee awarded and then overturned a penalty against Barcelona, and shortly after, Kylian Mbappé's goal was disallowed for offside.

The French forward for Los Blancos wasn’t deterred and struck again midway through the first half. Bellingham delivered a sensational assist, and Mbappé clinically finished the chance. This time, the goal stood—perfectly legitimate.

📸 - WHAT AN ASSIST BY JUDE BELLINGHAM! pic.twitter.com/yyBRWwTr2T — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 26, 2025

Remarkably, Mbappé has now scored in seven consecutive La Liga matches, raising his tally to 11 goals in the competition. In El Clásico, the Frenchman has now found the net in four straight encounters.