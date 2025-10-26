ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Second time's the charm! Mbappé scores in his fourth consecutive El Clásico

Second time's the charm! Mbappé scores in his fourth consecutive El Clásico

The Frenchman continues to torment Barcelona fans
Football news Today, 11:51
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Second time's the charm! Mbappé scores in his fourth consecutive El Clásico Photo: x.com/Christi6179520

The opening of the showdown between Real Madrid and Barcelona erupted in heated disputes and controversial moments. First, the referee awarded and then overturned a penalty against Barcelona, and shortly after, Kylian Mbappé's goal was disallowed for offside.

The French forward for Los Blancos wasn’t deterred and struck again midway through the first half. Bellingham delivered a sensational assist, and Mbappé clinically finished the chance. This time, the goal stood—perfectly legitimate.

Remarkably, Mbappé has now scored in seven consecutive La Liga matches, raising his tally to 11 goals in the competition. In El Clásico, the Frenchman has now found the net in four straight encounters.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Fourth goal in two matches! Fermin Lopez scores again Football news Today, 12:06 Fourth goal in two matches! Fermin Lopez scores again
Another controversial moment! Mbappé’s goal disallowed for offside Football news Today, 11:38 Another controversial moment! Mbappé's goal disallowed due to offside
First controversy: Referee awards penalty to Barça but overturns decision Football news Today, 11:31 First controversy: Referee awards penalty to Barça but overturns decision
Beautiful! Real Madrid fans stage an epic performance ahead of El Clásico Football news Today, 11:24 Beautiful! Real Madrid fans stage impressive performance ahead of El Clásico
Tensions rise as Lamine Yamal's father trolls Real Madrid live on air Football news Today, 10:46 Tensions rise as Lamine Yamal's father trolls Real Madrid live on air
For the first time in El Clásico history, two English players will face each other. Starting lineups revealed Football news Today, 10:45 For the first time in El Clásico history, two English players will face each other. Starting line-ups revealed
Related Team News
Liverpool set sights on Real Madrid star as Salah replacement Football news Yesterday, 14:04 Liverpool set sights on Real Madrid star as Salah replacement
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores