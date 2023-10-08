RU RU NG NG
This summer, AS Roma embarked on a substantial transfer campaign. However, the season's outset has proven less than auspicious for the "Giallorossi." After seven rounds of play, the team currently finds itself occupying the thirteenth position in Serie A.

Following this unpropitious season start, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the possible dismissal of AS Roma's head coach, José Mourinho, from his position at the helm of the team. As previously reported, today's match against Cagliari could be pivotal, as a defeat may prompt the club's leadership to bid adieu to the Portuguese specialist.

Several Italian publications have indicated that the team has already considered candidates for the position of the new head coach. In the event of José Mourinho's departure, Hansi Flick is said to be a likely contender.

The German maestro is indelibly etched in the annals of Bayern Munich's history. During his tenure as the head coach, the Munich-based club managed to secure an array of accolades, including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. In 2021, Flick took the reins of the German national team; however, he encountered difficulties, failing to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and struggling with preparations for the 2024 UEFA European Championship. On the 10th of September, the German Football Association (DFB) announced Flick's departure from the position of head coach for the "Mannschaft".

The match between Cagliari and AS Roma is scheduled to take place today. The team, currently languishing at the bottom of the league table, will endeavor to offer stiff resistance to the capital club.

