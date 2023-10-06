Cagliari vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 8, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Serie A Italy 08 oct 2023, 12:00 Cagliari - Roma
Italy, Cagliari, Unipol Domus
Cagliari will host the opponent from the capital of Italy, Roma, in the match of the 8th round of the Serie A. The match will take place on Sunday, October 8, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Cagliari


Having been relegated in the season of 2021/2022, the management invited the eminent mentor, Claudio Ranieri, who had sensationally won the English Premier League with Leicester a few years earlier, to the position of the head coach. Being under his leadership, the team took the 5th place in the Serie B and, through the play-offs, won the right to return to the elite division of the country.

Speaking about the beginning of the new championship, “the Islanders” are still having a hard time in gaining the points. Only goalless draws in the battles against Udinese and Torino can be sent into their asset; Ranieri’s wards have not taken victories yet; on contrary, they have been defeated 5 times. Cagliari is located at the very bottom of the Serie A standings. At the same time, it cannot be said that the team looks hopeless, especially considering the difficult calendar at the start of the championship. However, the results need to be improved here and now, otherwise there will be a direct way back to the Serie B.

Roma


The results of Roma, if we take into account the beginning of the new campaign, look less successful than in the previous 2 seasons under the rule of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese specialist had the worst start to the season in his coaching career, and his Roma is still suffering more than playing football on the field. Still, Mourinho’s wards score in all, without exception, games.

Roma suffered a humiliating defeat from the newcomer, Genoa, last Thursday – 1-4. The higher mentioned failure was followed by the success in the confrontation with Frosinone and, as a result, appeared in an unusual 13th place.

It is worth noting that “the Wolves” won both matches in the Europa League and confidently lead their group.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Cagliari has got 3 defeats in a row and scored only 2 goals in the championship.

Roma has not won in 7 Serie A away matches in a row.

Roma lost only 1 out of 16 previous matches to “the Islanders”.

Prediction


Even taking into account that Roma can hardly be called a stable team, I absolutely cannot believe that the hosts will be able to “grab” the points in the following battle. I bet on “the Romans” to win.

