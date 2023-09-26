RU RU NG NG
Rice has avoided a serious injury

Football news Today, 09:02
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice may soon return to the field.

Recall that in the match against Tottenham at the weekend (2:2), the footballer at half-time asked for a replacement because of back problems. According to Sly Sports, tests showed that the player has no serious health problems.

It is expected that Rice will be able to take the field already in the match against Bournemouth, which will be held at the weekend. According to historians, the player still feels discomfort, so in the Carabao Cup game against Brentford on Wednesday he will not take part.

Declan Rice became an Arsenal player this summer. The Gunners paid West Ham for the player 115 million euros. At the moment on his account 8 games for Arsenal in all tournaments and 1 goal.

Before the international break in October, Arsenal will play four more matches: against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, against Bournemouth and Manchester City in the EPL, as well as against Lance in the UEFA Champions League.

