Mikel Arteta sums up the results of a crucial victory in the English League Cup

Football news Today, 02:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about the match against Brentford. The teams played yesterday in the third round of the English League Cup.

Last season's vice-champion of England achieved a difficult victory with a score of 1:0.

Arteta noted that his side started the game too straightforward, were unable to retain possession and struggled to attack the final third in the right way.

“As a result, the match turned into a confrontation with long balls, a lot of duels and set-pieces. We had to play defensively with 11 players around our penalty area, which was not easy against Brentford.

My players were confident in the penalty area and there were a couple of important defensive moments during the match, including a brilliant save from Aaron to hit the post.

Overall, I am pleased with the result of the match, given the numerous injuries,” he said.

Let us remind you that in the next round of the competition Arsenal will play with West Ham United.

After six rounds of the English Championship, the London team is in fifth place in the standings with 14 points.

