RU RU NG NG
Main News Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round

Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round

Football news Today, 11:51
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Photo: efl.com / Author unknown

The Carabao Cup competes with the FA Cup for the title of the second highest status football tournament in the UK. While the FA Cup has around 700 clubs, including amateur clubs, the Carabao Cup has only 92 teams that play in professional tournaments: the Premier League, the Championship and 72 members of the Football League. The winner of the tournament, in addition to the cup, gets a place in the next UEFA Conference League.

The Carabao Cup 2023-2024 is the 64th season of the tournament. Manchester United defends the title.

The 2023-2024 Carabao Cup final will take place on 25 February 2024 at Wembley.

English League Cup third round results and schedule

26 September
Bradford City - Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town - Wolverhampton
Mansfield Town - Peterborough United
Port Vale - Sutton United
Salford - Burnley
Exeter City - Luton Town
Manchester United - Crystal Palace

27 September
Aston Villa - Everton
Blackburn - Cardiff City
Bournemouth - Stoke City
Brentford - Arsenal
Liverpool - Leicester City
Lincoln - West Ham
Fulham - Norwich
Chelsea - Brighton
Newcastle United - Manchester City

English League Cup second round results and schedule

August 29
Swansea - Bournemouth 2:3
Exeter City - Stevenage 1:1 (5:3 penalties)
Sheffield Wansday - Mansfield Town 1:1 (4:5 penalties)
Fulham - Tottenham 1:1 (5:3 penalties)
Wycombe Wanderers - Sutton United 0:1
Tranmere Rovers - Leicester City 0:2
Stoke City - Rotherham 6:1
Wrexham - Bradford City 1:1 (3:4 penalties)
Portsmouth - Peterborough United 1:1 (4:5 penalties)
Port Vale - Crewe 0:0 (2:0 penalties)
Plymouth - Crystal Palace 2:4
Newport - Brentford 1:1 (0:3)
Luton Town - Gillingham 3:2
Wolverhampton - Blackpool 5:0
Bristol City - Norwich City 0:1
Bolton - Middlesbrough 1:3
Birmingham City - Cardiff City 1:3
Salford - Leeds 1:1 (9:8 penalties)
Reading - Ipswich Town 2:2 (1:3 penalties)

30 August
Sheffield United - Lincoln 0:0 (2:3 penalties)
Chelsea - Wimbledon 2:1
Harrogate - Blackburn 0:8
Nottingham Forest - Burnley 0:1
Doncaster - Everton 1:2

English League Cup first round results and schedule

August 8
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough 2:3
Swansea - Northampton 3:0
Peterborough - Swindon 1:1 (4:1 penalties)
Newport - Charlton 3:1
Mansfield - Grimsby 2:0
Exeter City - Crawley Town 2:1
Sheffield Wednesday - Stockport 1:1 (4:1 penalties)
Cheltenham - Birmingham 0:2
Harrogate - Carlisle 1:0
Hull City - Doncaster 1:2
Forest Green - Portsmouth 1:3
Stoke City - West Bromwich 2:1
Stevenage - Watford 1:1 (4:3 penalties)
Sutton - Cambridge 2:2 (6:5 penalties)
Sunderland - Crewe 1:1 (3:5 penalties)
Rotherham - Morecambe 1:1 (4:2 penalties)
Preston - Salford 2:2 (2:4 penalties)
Port Vale - Fleetwood 3:2
Plymouth - Leyton Orient 2:0
Notts County - Lincoln 0:2
Milton Keynes - Wycombe 0:2
Millwall - Reading 0:4
Derby - Blackpool 0:2
Gillingham - Southampton 3:1
Bolton - Barrow 1:0
Blackburn - Walsall 4:3
Barnsley - Tranmere 2:2 (6:7 penalties)
Accrington - Bradford 1:1 (1:4 penalties)
Wrexham - Wigan 0:0 (4:2 penalties)

August 9
Wimbledon - Coventry 2:1
Leeds - Shrewsbury 2:1
Cardiff - Colchester 2:2 (3:0 penalties)
Ipswich - Bristol Rovers 2:0
Bristol City - Oxford 5:1
Burton Albion - Leicester 0:2

August 16
QPR - Norwich 0:1

Carabao Cup 2023-2024 dates

RoundDate
First round
Second round
Third round
Fourth round
Quarterfinals
Semifinals (2 legs)
Final		7 августа
28 августа
25 сентября
30 октября
18 декабря
8/21 января
25 февраля
Related teams and leagues
EFL Cup England
Popular news
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news Yesterday, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news Yesterday, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:51 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 11:14 Ancelotti wished Xabi Alonso to lead Real Madrid Football news Today, 10:25 Barcelona have targeted the Leicester midfielder Football news Today, 09:44 Jadon Sancho deleted his Instagram account Football news Today, 09:02 Rice has avoided a serious injury Football news Today, 08:03 The fate of the match between Ajax and Feyenoord, which was disrupted by fans, has been decided Football news Today, 07:21 Atletico offered Felix to Man City and Man Utd before his transfer to Barça Football news Today, 05:31 Arsenal have been pointed out the main problem in the new season Football news Today, 04:17 Zidane returns to coaching Football news Today, 03:56 Chelsea vs Brighton: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football Today Chippa United vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on 26 September 2023 Football Today Preussen Münster vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on September 26, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023