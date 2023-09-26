Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round
The Carabao Cup competes with the FA Cup for the title of the second highest status football tournament in the UK. While the FA Cup has around 700 clubs, including amateur clubs, the Carabao Cup has only 92 teams that play in professional tournaments: the Premier League, the Championship and 72 members of the Football League. The winner of the tournament, in addition to the cup, gets a place in the next UEFA Conference League.
The Carabao Cup 2023-2024 is the 64th season of the tournament. Manchester United defends the title.
The 2023-2024 Carabao Cup final will take place on 25 February 2024 at Wembley.
English League Cup third round results and schedule
26 September
Bradford City - Middlesbrough
Ipswich Town - Wolverhampton
Mansfield Town - Peterborough United
Port Vale - Sutton United
Salford - Burnley
Exeter City - Luton Town
Manchester United - Crystal Palace
27 September
Aston Villa - Everton
Blackburn - Cardiff City
Bournemouth - Stoke City
Brentford - Arsenal
Liverpool - Leicester City
Lincoln - West Ham
Fulham - Norwich
Chelsea - Brighton
Newcastle United - Manchester City
English League Cup second round results and schedule
August 29
Swansea - Bournemouth 2:3
Exeter City - Stevenage 1:1 (5:3 penalties)
Sheffield Wansday - Mansfield Town 1:1 (4:5 penalties)
Fulham - Tottenham 1:1 (5:3 penalties)
Wycombe Wanderers - Sutton United 0:1
Tranmere Rovers - Leicester City 0:2
Stoke City - Rotherham 6:1
Wrexham - Bradford City 1:1 (3:4 penalties)
Portsmouth - Peterborough United 1:1 (4:5 penalties)
Port Vale - Crewe 0:0 (2:0 penalties)
Plymouth - Crystal Palace 2:4
Newport - Brentford 1:1 (0:3)
Luton Town - Gillingham 3:2
Wolverhampton - Blackpool 5:0
Bristol City - Norwich City 0:1
Bolton - Middlesbrough 1:3
Birmingham City - Cardiff City 1:3
Salford - Leeds 1:1 (9:8 penalties)
Reading - Ipswich Town 2:2 (1:3 penalties)
30 August
Sheffield United - Lincoln 0:0 (2:3 penalties)
Chelsea - Wimbledon 2:1
Harrogate - Blackburn 0:8
Nottingham Forest - Burnley 0:1
Doncaster - Everton 1:2
English League Cup first round results and schedule
August 8
Huddersfield - Middlesbrough 2:3
Swansea - Northampton 3:0
Peterborough - Swindon 1:1 (4:1 penalties)
Newport - Charlton 3:1
Mansfield - Grimsby 2:0
Exeter City - Crawley Town 2:1
Sheffield Wednesday - Stockport 1:1 (4:1 penalties)
Cheltenham - Birmingham 0:2
Harrogate - Carlisle 1:0
Hull City - Doncaster 1:2
Forest Green - Portsmouth 1:3
Stoke City - West Bromwich 2:1
Stevenage - Watford 1:1 (4:3 penalties)
Sutton - Cambridge 2:2 (6:5 penalties)
Sunderland - Crewe 1:1 (3:5 penalties)
Rotherham - Morecambe 1:1 (4:2 penalties)
Preston - Salford 2:2 (2:4 penalties)
Port Vale - Fleetwood 3:2
Plymouth - Leyton Orient 2:0
Notts County - Lincoln 0:2
Milton Keynes - Wycombe 0:2
Millwall - Reading 0:4
Derby - Blackpool 0:2
Gillingham - Southampton 3:1
Bolton - Barrow 1:0
Blackburn - Walsall 4:3
Barnsley - Tranmere 2:2 (6:7 penalties)
Accrington - Bradford 1:1 (1:4 penalties)
Wrexham - Wigan 0:0 (4:2 penalties)
August 9
Wimbledon - Coventry 2:1
Leeds - Shrewsbury 2:1
Cardiff - Colchester 2:2 (3:0 penalties)
Ipswich - Bristol Rovers 2:0
Bristol City - Oxford 5:1
Burton Albion - Leicester 0:2
August 16
QPR - Norwich 0:1
Carabao Cup 2023-2024 dates
|Round
|Date
|First round
Second round
Third round
Fourth round
Quarterfinals
Semifinals (2 legs)
Final
|7 августа
28 августа
25 сентября
30 октября
18 декабря
8/21 января
25 февраля