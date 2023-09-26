Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round

The Carabao Cup competes with the FA Cup for the title of the second highest status football tournament in the UK. While the FA Cup has around 700 clubs, including amateur clubs, the Carabao Cup has only 92 teams that play in professional tournaments: the Premier League, the Championship and 72 members of the Football League. The winner of the tournament, in addition to the cup, gets a place in the next UEFA Conference League.

The Carabao Cup 2023-2024 is the 64th season of the tournament. Manchester United defends the title.

The 2023-2024 Carabao Cup final will take place on 25 February 2024 at Wembley.

English League Cup third round results and schedule

26 September

Bradford City - Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town - Wolverhampton

Mansfield Town - Peterborough United

Port Vale - Sutton United

Salford - Burnley

Exeter City - Luton Town

Manchester United - Crystal Palace

27 September

Aston Villa - Everton

Blackburn - Cardiff City

Bournemouth - Stoke City

Brentford - Arsenal

Liverpool - Leicester City

Lincoln - West Ham

Fulham - Norwich

Chelsea - Brighton

Newcastle United - Manchester City

English League Cup second round results and schedule

August 29

Swansea - Bournemouth 2:3

Exeter City - Stevenage 1:1 (5:3 penalties)

Sheffield Wansday - Mansfield Town 1:1 (4:5 penalties)

Fulham - Tottenham 1:1 (5:3 penalties)

Wycombe Wanderers - Sutton United 0:1

Tranmere Rovers - Leicester City 0:2

Stoke City - Rotherham 6:1

Wrexham - Bradford City 1:1 (3:4 penalties)

Portsmouth - Peterborough United 1:1 (4:5 penalties)

Port Vale - Crewe 0:0 (2:0 penalties)

Plymouth - Crystal Palace 2:4

Newport - Brentford 1:1 (0:3)

Luton Town - Gillingham 3:2

Wolverhampton - Blackpool 5:0

Bristol City - Norwich City 0:1

Bolton - Middlesbrough 1:3

Birmingham City - Cardiff City 1:3

Salford - Leeds 1:1 (9:8 penalties)

Reading - Ipswich Town 2:2 (1:3 penalties)

30 August

Sheffield United - Lincoln 0:0 (2:3 penalties)

Chelsea - Wimbledon 2:1

Harrogate - Blackburn 0:8

Nottingham Forest - Burnley 0:1

Doncaster - Everton 1:2

English League Cup first round results and schedule

August 8

Huddersfield - Middlesbrough 2:3

Swansea - Northampton 3:0

Peterborough - Swindon 1:1 (4:1 penalties)

Newport - Charlton 3:1

Mansfield - Grimsby 2:0

Exeter City - Crawley Town 2:1

Sheffield Wednesday - Stockport 1:1 (4:1 penalties)

Cheltenham - Birmingham 0:2

Harrogate - Carlisle 1:0

Hull City - Doncaster 1:2

Forest Green - Portsmouth 1:3

Stoke City - West Bromwich 2:1

Stevenage - Watford 1:1 (4:3 penalties)

Sutton - Cambridge 2:2 (6:5 penalties)

Sunderland - Crewe 1:1 (3:5 penalties)

Rotherham - Morecambe 1:1 (4:2 penalties)

Preston - Salford 2:2 (2:4 penalties)

Port Vale - Fleetwood 3:2

Plymouth - Leyton Orient 2:0

Notts County - Lincoln 0:2

Milton Keynes - Wycombe 0:2

Millwall - Reading 0:4

Derby - Blackpool 0:2

Gillingham - Southampton 3:1

Bolton - Barrow 1:0

Blackburn - Walsall 4:3

Barnsley - Tranmere 2:2 (6:7 penalties)

Accrington - Bradford 1:1 (1:4 penalties)

Wrexham - Wigan 0:0 (4:2 penalties)

August 9

Wimbledon - Coventry 2:1

Leeds - Shrewsbury 2:1

Cardiff - Colchester 2:2 (3:0 penalties)

Ipswich - Bristol Rovers 2:0

Bristol City - Oxford 5:1

Burton Albion - Leicester 0:2

August 16

QPR - Norwich 0:1

Carabao Cup 2023-2024 dates