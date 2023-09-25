Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader

Mikel Arteta, head coach of Arsenal, shared information about the injury of midfielder Declan Rice.

In a 2-2 draw against Tottenham on 24 September, Rice was substituted at half-time due to back discomfort. Arteta said the player expressed discomfort during the first half and after assessing his condition at half-time, it was decided not to continue and replace him.

Declan Rice moved to Arsenal from West Ham in July 2023 for a sum of €116.6 million. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028, and Transfermarkt estimates his value at €90 million. The 24-year-old is currently under contract The midfielder played five matches in the English Championship and scored one goal.

After six rounds, Arsenal are fifth in the standings with 14 points, while Manchester City are in the lead with 18 points.

Last season, the London team came second and won silver medals in the championship. They were in the lead for a long time, but eventually lost the lead to Manchester City.