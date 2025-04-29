Revolutionary changes. Brazil to wear red kits at the 2026 World Cup

The Brazilian national team has only four more matches to play in the World Cup qualifiers, but it has already been revealed what kits the team will wear at the tournament.

Details: According to Footy Headlines, Brazil's away kit will be red — a first in the team's history. Traditionally, the away color has been blue. The new kit will be produced by the brand Jordan.

The exact shade of red and the full design of the kit are still unknown. However, preliminary information suggests it will be a modern, bright red kit. The new edition will be available for purchase in March 2026.

Currently, Brazil has 21 points after 14 rounds of World Cup 2026 qualification. The team is seven points clear of the eighth place with four matches remaining. In the upcoming games, Brazil will face Ecuador, Paraguay, Chile, and Bolivia.

Reminder: Legendary Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has finalized his contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The duration of Ancelotti's agreement with the CBF remains unknown.