BREAKING! Carlo Ancelotti agrees to contract with Brazil national team

One of the greatest managers in football history is set to swap club duties for a national team role.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, legendary Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has finalized an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The duration of Ancelotti's contract with the CBF remains unknown for now.

However, it is already known that Ancelotti will take on his new responsibilities in June, leading Brazil in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

This means that Real Madrid will have a different head coach for the 2025 Club World Cup.

Reminder: It was revealed today that later this week Real Madrid plans to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach.