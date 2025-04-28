Real Madrid to announce Xabi Alonso appointment
Football news Today, 13:06Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Real Madrid will enter the new season with a new head coach, and it has been revealed when the club will make the final decision.
Details: According to Patrick Berger, Real Madrid has finally decided that Bayer's head coach Xabi Alonso will replace Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.
Moreover, the club will not delay this decision. The announcement of Xabi Alonso's appointment will be made this week.
The Spanish coach is expected to sign a three-year contract.
There is a possibility that Xabi Alonso will be coaching Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.
Reminder: Earlier, it was revealed that Carlo Ancelotti will complete this La Liga season before leaving the club.
