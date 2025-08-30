Return to Europe? Mitrović set to leave Al Hilal

Serbian striker has options in Serie A

Saudi Al Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrović could soon be making his way back to Europe. According to insider Nicolò Schira, the player is exploring several career options.

The source reports that the 30-year-old Serbian striker, whose contract with the club expires in a year, has informed management of his desire to leave Saudi Arabia this summer.

Al Hilal have decided not to stand in Mitrović’s way and have offered his services to both Milan and Roma. However, both Italian sides have initially declined, though the Giallorossi may reconsider a move for Mitrović if they fail to sign another striker before the transfer window closes.