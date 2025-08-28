RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pisa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pisa vs Roma prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
30 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Pisa, Stadio Romeo Anconetani
One of the stand-out fixtures of Serie A's second round takes place this Saturday at the Arena Garibaldi in Pisa, where the local side hosts Roma. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, which holds high potential for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Alberto Gilardino's men have kicked off the new season in style, snatching a valuable away draw against a strong Atalanta side (1-1). Pisa look confident both in attack and defence, having avoided defeat in six of their last seven matches across all competitions. Notably, Pisa have found the net in 10 of their last 11 games, making them a tricky opponent even for the league’s top teams.

Pisa are particularly formidable at home, having gone unbeaten in 23 of their last 25 matches on their turf (16 wins and 7 draws). Their defensive line is well-drilled: in nine of the last eleven home games, they have conceded no more than once. Gilardino is crafting a pragmatic yet flexible style of play, giving Pisa a real shot at challenging more prestigious opponents.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Bologna, extending their impressive Serie A run to six victories in the last seven outings. Roma’s defensive prowess is on full display—five of those wins came with clean sheets. Furthermore, the club is unbeaten in their last 23 Serie A matches, showing a consistency that puts them firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

On the road, the Giallorossi play with caution, focusing on game control and minimizing mistakes at the back. In their last eight away league games, Roma have only scored more than once on a single occasion, but have still managed to win seven of their last eleven matches away from home. This pragmatic approach makes Gasperini’s side efficient point-collectors—even if their matches aren't goal fests.

Probable line-ups

  • Pisa: Adrian Semper, Simone Canestrelli, Antonio Caracciolo, Daniel Denoun, Idrissa Toure, Michel Aebischer, Marius Marin, Stefano Moreo, Samuele Angori, Matteo Tramoni, Henrik Meister.
  • Roma: Mile Svilar, Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini, Mario Hermoso, Wesley França, Kouadio Koné, Bryan Cristante, Angeliño, Stephan El Shaarawy, Evan Ferguson, Matías Soulé.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Pisa are unbeaten in 23 of their last 25 home matches.
  • Roma have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 Serie A away games.
  • Both teams have scored in five of Pisa’s last six home fixtures.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match boasting solid defensive records, so don’t expect a goal-fest. Pisa will likely focus on a compact defensive setup and quick counterattacks, while Roma will look to keep risks to a minimum.

