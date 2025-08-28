RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Napoli vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Napoli vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Cagliari prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli Schedule SSC Napoli News SSC Napoli Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
30 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Cagliari
Cagliari Cagliari Schedule Cagliari News Cagliari Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's second round will take place on Saturday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the local side Napoli will host Cagliari. Here’s my prediction for this clash, which offers a high potential for a successful bet.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s men kicked off the season with a confident 2-0 win over Sassuolo and continue to display excellent form. Their unbeaten run in the league has reached 13 matches, with Napoli keeping a clean sheet in eight of those. However, it’s worth noting their cautious approach up front—over their last 18 Serie A fixtures, they’ve managed to score more than two goals just once.

Napoli are solid at home: they are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches at their own ground (8 wins and 3 draws). Yet, defensive lapses still occur, as they've conceded in six of their last nine home games. Conte is striving to maintain a balance between attack and defense, making this Napoli side pragmatic but highly effective.

Fabio Pisacane’s team started with a home draw against Fiorentina (1-1), salvaging a point in the dying minutes. However, overall results lack consistency: just one win in their last five outings and trouble picking up points early in the season. Still, Cagliari are finding the net with regularity, having scored in seven of their previous eight Serie A matches.

The situation is much tougher on the road: the Sardinians have failed to win in nine of their last ten away games (3 draws, 6 losses). They tend to play cautiously, as reflected in the stats—no more than two goals were scored in seven of their last ten away fixtures. Despite their problems, Cagliari know how to put up a fight against even the top teams and rarely suffer heavy defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Napoli: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathías Olivera, Matteo Politano, Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Lorenzo Lucca
  • Cagliari: Elia Caprile, Adam Obert, Yerry Mina, Sebastiano Luperto, Gabriele Zappa, Ndari Adopo, Matteo Prati, Michael Folorunsho, Alessandro Deiola, Gennaro Borrelli, Sebastiano Esposito

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Napoli are unbeaten in their last 11 home Serie A matches.
  • Cagliari have failed to win in 9 of their previous 10 away games.
  • In each of the last six head-to-head matches in Naples, the home side scored no more than two goals.

Prediction

Napoli enter the match as clear favorites but are unlikely to play high-scoring football. Antonio Conte’s side are pragmatic, and Cagliari know how to contain their opponents even away from home. I expect a confident home win, but with modest scoring.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Recommended Melbet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores