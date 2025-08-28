Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches of Serie A's second round will take place on Saturday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the local side Napoli will host Cagliari. Here’s my prediction for this clash, which offers a high potential for a successful bet.

Match preview

Antonio Conte’s men kicked off the season with a confident 2-0 win over Sassuolo and continue to display excellent form. Their unbeaten run in the league has reached 13 matches, with Napoli keeping a clean sheet in eight of those. However, it’s worth noting their cautious approach up front—over their last 18 Serie A fixtures, they’ve managed to score more than two goals just once.

Napoli are solid at home: they are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches at their own ground (8 wins and 3 draws). Yet, defensive lapses still occur, as they've conceded in six of their last nine home games. Conte is striving to maintain a balance between attack and defense, making this Napoli side pragmatic but highly effective.

Fabio Pisacane’s team started with a home draw against Fiorentina (1-1), salvaging a point in the dying minutes. However, overall results lack consistency: just one win in their last five outings and trouble picking up points early in the season. Still, Cagliari are finding the net with regularity, having scored in seven of their previous eight Serie A matches.

The situation is much tougher on the road: the Sardinians have failed to win in nine of their last ten away games (3 draws, 6 losses). They tend to play cautiously, as reflected in the stats—no more than two goals were scored in seven of their last ten away fixtures. Despite their problems, Cagliari know how to put up a fight against even the top teams and rarely suffer heavy defeats.

Probable lineups

Napoli : Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathías Olivera, Matteo Politano, Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Lorenzo Lucca

: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathías Olivera, Matteo Politano, Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Lorenzo Lucca Cagliari: Elia Caprile, Adam Obert, Yerry Mina, Sebastiano Luperto, Gabriele Zappa, Ndari Adopo, Matteo Prati, Michael Folorunsho, Alessandro Deiola, Gennaro Borrelli, Sebastiano Esposito

Match facts and head-to-head

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 11 home Serie A matches.

Cagliari have failed to win in 9 of their previous 10 away games.

In each of the last six head-to-head matches in Naples, the home side scored no more than two goals.

Prediction

Napoli enter the match as clear favorites but are unlikely to play high-scoring football. Antonio Conte’s side are pragmatic, and Cagliari know how to contain their opponents even away from home. I expect a confident home win, but with modest scoring.